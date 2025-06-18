YPC National Announces 2025 Summer Choral Workshops in New York City and Damrosch Park Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YPC National has announced its 2025 summer choral workshops, set to take place at iconic New York City artistic venues July 9-12.

Designed for the next generation of singers and the educators who guide them, the YPC National Lab: Summer Choral Intensive and the YPC National Studio: Choral Conducting Workshop offer unparalleled access to world-class faculty, including MacArthur Fellow and YPC Founder Francisco J. Núñez, Grammy Award-winner Chandrika Tandon, YPC Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, and leading YPC educators.

“Music has the extraordinary power to unite and inspire,” said Francisco J. Núñez. “At YPC National, we're creating space for young artists and educators to come together, elevate their artistry, and return to their communities ready to make an impact.”

The Summer Choral Workshops will kick-off with YPC's highly anticipated performance of Limitless in Damrosch Park on Wednesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m., a concert that is part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series. The workshops will culminate with a concert at NYU's Loewe Theatre on Saturday, July 12 at 2:00 p.m. and a preview performance for YPC's upcoming tour to Japan at Marcus Garvey Park on Saturday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m.

YPC National Lab: Summer Choral Intensive (Ages 8-18)

The YPC National Lab is a four-day summer choral intensive for singers ages 8-18. Bringing together choristers from across the country, the program invites young singers to collaborate with members of the Young People's Chorus of New York City and partner with some of the city's most iconic arts institutions, including Lincoln Center, NYU, and the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Participants will be mentored by master teachers led by Francisco J. Núñez and Chandrika Tandon and explore dynamic repertoire from a wide range of traditions, including classical, contemporary, musical theater, folk, gospel, and pop, all while making lifelong friendships.

YPC National's Summer Studio: Choral Conducting Workshop (For Teachers)

The YPC National Summer Studio: Choral Conducting Workshop for teachers is a professional development program designed for choral educators, conductors, and university-level music students looking to refine their craft. Over four days, participants will work closely with master teachers, led by Francisco J. Núñez and Chandrika Tandon, in a series of masterclasses, performances, and hands-on workshops held in partnership with Lincoln Center, NYU, the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and YPC.

The workshop focuses on conducting technique, score analysis, pedagogy, and vocal rehearsal strategies. Participants will gain exposure to a vast range of choral repertoire, including the world-premiere of a work by Tandon, and engage in timely discussions on choral trends and innovation.

The Summer Studio also offers rich networking opportunities, connecting music professionals from across the country, and includes access to events at Lincoln Center such as its Summer Forum Art & Wellness panel and evening celebrations.

Registration for both the YPC National Lab and YPC National Summer Studio Choral Conducting Workshop is now open. To register or for more information, visit www.ypcnational.org.