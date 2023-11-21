World Music Institute to Present Yasser Tejeda With DJ Sabine Blaizin (Oyasound) at Harlem Stage

WMI will bring back Afro-Dominican musician and bandleader Yasser Tejeda, whose highly-anticipated June 8th show was postponed due to last summer's hazardous NYC air conditions. Tejada heightens the energy with his combination of traditional folkloric music and jazz, rock, and Caribbean rhythms. Yasser's 2023 album La Madrugá, is a transcendental Afro-Caribbean offering inspired by cycles, specifically those of life, water, and love, and how they pass through different stages and reconnect us to our natural human state.

Keeping things moving both before and after Yasser's set, DJ Sabine Blaizin (Oyasound) spins global house and soul, Afrotech, Afrobeat, and other diasporic Afro-Caribbean dance music, always with a nod to her Haitian roots.

About WMI's Let's Dance Series:

World Music Institute takes international music to the clubs with the debut of the LET'S DANCE series, as part of WMI's 2022-23 Season. "We are thrilled to bring our audiences out of the theaters and into the dance clubs," says WMI Artistic Director Brice Rosenbloom. "With DJs and live bands playing music from countries including Ghana, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Botswana and more, we celebrate the diversity of locally-based international artists, and welcome everyone to energize the dance floor. In any language, we say 'let's dance!'"

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Performance Details:

Friday, December 1

RESCHEDULED from Thursday, June 8

Doors and DJ: 8 PM | Show: 9 PM | DJ After Show: 10 PM

Harlem Stage - 150 Convent Avenue, Harlem

$20 - advance | $25 - day of show

Presented in Partnership with Harlem Stage Uptown Nights and Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute's Rhythm, Bass & Place series