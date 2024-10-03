World Music Institute to Present Carlos Núñez at Kaufman Music Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carlos Núñez, the world-renowned gaita player from Galicia will perform at Kaufman Music Center on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Few artists pack as much energy, virtuosity, and charisma into their performances as multi-instrumentalist and WMI Honorary Board member Carlos Núñez. Steeped in the rich Celtic traditions of Galicia on the northwest coast of Spain where he was born and still resides, he is renowned as the world's leading gaita player, mastering the bagpipes of this maritime region.

The Los Angeles Times says "If it's possible to become a pop star playing traditional music on bagpipes and recorder, Núñez could be the man". Núñez's latest album, Celtic Sea, pays tribute to the Celtic roots of Brittany, France, which is considered to be the heart of all Atlantic Celts. Following a sold-out performance in 2017, Carlos and his band are set to return to Kaufman Music Center.

WMI's ORIGINS series features artists who delve into the folklore and roots of their respective cultures' music to tell the story of their origins, preserving and affirming cultural identities and legacies.