World Music Institute Presents Simon Shaheen With The Near Eastern Music Ensemble

Palestinian composer and oud and violin master Simon Shaheen will be joined by the Near Eastern Music Ensemble that he founded in an effort to promote Arabic music throughout the world. In 1994, Shaheen received a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, the highest honor for traditional arts in the US.



In addition to his work in traditional and classical Arabic music, Shaheen has participated in many cross-cultural collaborations including performances with Sting, Quincy Jones, Bill Laswell, and The Klezmatics. He is also a Professor at Berklee College of Music.



In May, Simon joined WMI Plus At Home for an online conversation with fellow musician and educator Wanees Zarour. [Watch Below]. Watch more episodes of WMI Plus at Home, a free, monthly online series featuring remarkable artists from around the world, at the WMI Website

New Date: Friday, February 25th, 2022

Doors: 7:30PM | Show: 8PM

Kaufman Music Center

129 W 67th St

Manhattan

Tickets: $30 | $45