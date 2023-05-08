World Music Institute Presents Alam Khan and Manik Khan and Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri

Alam Khan and Manik Khan are the sons of the legendary maestro Ustad Ali Akbar Khan whose lives have been steeped in the ancient tradition of North Indian classical music. After performing internationally with his father, Alam established himself in his solo career as the face of a new generation of sarode players. Prior to beginning his formal training in the sarode with his father, Manik initially studied tabla under the tutelage of award-winning tabla master and frequent collaborator with Ali Akbar Khan, Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri, who will join the brothers for this intergenerational celebration of the Hindustani tradition.

The MASTERS OF INDIAN MUSIC series presents legends from the two primary forms of Indian classical music: the Northern Indian tradition of Hindustani classical music and the Southern Indian tradition of Carnatic Indian classical music.

World Music Institute Presents Alam Khan w/ Manik Khan and Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center - 129 West 67th Street, Manhattan

