Workshops, Internships, Auditions, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 3/5

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/5/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: The Seasoned Actor Workshop

After two very successful workshops in November and January, The Seasoned Actor Workshop (TSAW) is coming back for round three on Sunday, March 8th! TSAW is a personalized audition-prep workshop, in which esteemed acting coach Georgia Warner (www.NYCActingCoaching.com) helps actors work smarter, not harder, at tapping into their own unique sensibilities to craft present and powerful auditions. Participants are given the option of exploring mock-auditions, which are assigned week-by-week bas... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Special Events Associate

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: ADF 2020 Production Positions

Job Location: Durham, North Carolina Application Deadline: until positions are filled. Start Date: June 11, 2020 End Date: July 29, 2020 Available positions for 18-plus performance schedule: • Technical Director • Sound Technician • Production Stage Manager • Master Carpenter • Master Electrician Please include a cover letter, resume, and the names and phone numbers of three references. To apply, please send materials to: American Dance Festival Box 90772 Durham, NC 27708 O... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Assistant, Tessitura Data and Information Analytics

The Public Theater is seeking a proactive individual to support the Assistant Director of Data and Information Analytics by providing maintenance for, customizing, and documenting Tessitura, the customer relationship management database at The Public Theater. This position is part of the Advancement Services team, and reports to Assistant Director of Data and Information Analytics. We are looking for a problem-solver, who is interested in devising creative database solutions to enhance prod... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Christmas Spectacular - Rockettes, Dancers, Vocalists/Singers

Radio City Productions is looking for a diverse cast of Rockettes©, Male and Female Dancers, and Male and Female Vocalists, to perform in the 2020 production of The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes in New York City. Contract dates range from late September/early October to early January depending on the role in which role you are cast. Production rehearses and performs in NYC. If cast, performers will be offered an American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) contract wi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Bi-lingual Teaching Artist (Summer)

Transcendence Theatre Company is currently seeking teaching artists to apply for our 2020 Summer Mobile Unit: free arts programming for underserved youth. We are seeking professional teaching artists who are Bi-lingual in Spanish. The Mobile Unit provides free arts programming for organizations that work with underserved youth. Our Mobile Unit Teaching Artists will bring Transcendence branded arts education programs to locations within 3 hours of Sonoma. Five highly trained teaching ar... (more)

Internships - Creative: Summer Internships

The Shawnee Playhouse, a professional, non-union theatre located in Shawnee on Delaware, PA, is currently accepting applications for our Summer 2020 Internship positions. The SPH Internship Program offers qualified candidates the opportunity to serve as interns for a season with our professional theatrical company serving as either a box office, performance, technical, stage management, education or costuming intern, and offers a weekly stipend for candidates who are hired into the program. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business & Operations Manager

The Business & Operations Manager is responsible for the efficient coordination of Remy Bumppo's administrative operations and the fiscal management and reporting for the organization. The Business & Operations Manager reports jointly to the Producing Artistic Director (finance matters) and the Managing Director (operations matters). Specifically, the Business & Operations Manager is responsible for: Operations Management Ensure smooth operations of all Remy Bumppo facilities, including th... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

What's the thing you want to do? We want to help you do that thing! Our internships allow you to get hands-on, invaluable experience working in the theater. Our interns are a vital part of our operations for the time they work with us, and many end up joining our artistic community soon after their internship is complete. Internships provide a 360 look at what it takes to run a non-profit arts organization in New York City. Our interns get experience with marketing, fundraising, production,... (more)

Classes / Instruction: HOW TO GET AN AGENT ONLINE COURSE

Whether you are looking to level up your Rep or don't even know where to begin to look for your first Agent or Manager don't panic! I've got you covered! Work smarter and not harder and get rid of the overwhelm! I'll Walk you through the steps to reach out to Agents and Managers in order to ensure you that when you do you standout and showcase your unique you so that you glean a response! Make sure to check out tons of testimonials at the link! www.howtogetanactingagent.com What's i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Two New Improv Workshops at the Theater Barn!

The Theater Barn is excited to announce two new Improv workshops - one for adults, and one for teens. Taught by the coach and director of the Role in the Hay Players, Rick Hodder, Fundamentals of Improv focuses on agreement, banishing fear, the elements of Improv scene work, and most especially, teamwork. You will use these tools to play games like those seen on Whose Line Is It, Anyway?. Improv helps you learn how to think on your feet and helps with public speaking and assertiveness. R... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Box Office Representative

The Public Theater is seeking part-time Box Office Representatives to join our team. We are looking for candidates with exceptional customer service skills. Our team is responsible for ticketing five different spaces at The Public Theater, nightly shows at Joe's Pub, and summer Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): • Walk up sales of night of and future date tickets. • Answering queries about our programming, special events, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: OPEN AUDITIONS

Open Auditions for our Summer Musical Comedy, The Wedding Singer. Join what is sure to be an all-star cast on stage at The Naples Players summer blockbuster musical! ROLES TO FILL: 4 Women (25-80) 4 Men (25-45) Additional Ensemble w/ featured roles REHEARSALS: Begin Monday, May 4th @ 7:00pm PERFORMANCES: Wednesdays-Sundays, June 24th-July 26th WALK-INS WELCOME BUT PRE-REGISTRATION IS PREFERRED: naplesplayers.org ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Baltimore/Annapolis Brand Ambassadors Needed!

Natural Talent is a staffing agency specializng in natural product promotions and exclusively comprised of all actors. We have represented over 100 brands and provided "survival jobs" for over 120 actors of NY, NJ, PA, IL, and CA. We have an immediate opening for brand ambassadors in Maryland to do in-store samplings (aka demos) of an awesome smoked salmon brand. All demos are 4 hrs long, scheduled according to your availability, and compensate $20-25/hr, depending on experience. Ideally lo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: New face Talent Needed for Photo shoot

Frank Photo Inc is looking for models for our first Editorial Magazine and we are looking for a new face with 0-2 years experience in the Industry Shoot Dates: 12/03/2020 to 20/03/2020 Location : TBD Casting Talent From: Nationwide Talent | Male or Female | Any Ethnicity | Age: 18 - 65 Union or non Union Must be able to give a nice poses in front of camera. Casual shoot.You must be good looking LOL Send your resume and head-shot to project@frankphotoinc.com if you are interested .... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Kitchen Theatre Company Production Fellowships for 2020-21 Season

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season. Housing and a weekly stipend is provided. ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Interested in an internship at Dobama Theatre? We are Northeast Ohio's leading professional theatre dedicated to Cleveland premieres of contemporary plays by emerging and established playwrights - one of the region's only full-time Equity Small Professional Theatres. Interns gain professional experience helping to produce some of the best new plays in American Theatre for Cleveland audiences. WHY INTERN AT DOBAMA THEATRE? Dobama Theatre offers hands-on experience in artistic and management a... (more)

Internships - Administrative: College Internship Program

COLLEGE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM Internships at Blumenthal Performing Arts (BPA) are designed to offer hands-on and instructional learning experiences to college and graduate students considering careers within arts management. Although internship opportunities are not provided year-round by all BPA departments, there is typically an internship opening in one or more departments throughout the year. Full-time internships (30+ hours per week) require a minimum commitment of ten weeks by intern c... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Woodward Intenships

2020 Woodward Internship Information Westport Country Playhouse is home to one of the nation's preeminent theater internship programs. The training of emerging professionals in the theater has formed a vital part of our mission since our program began in 1946. Each year, production and theater administration interns are given the opportunity to work directly with senior staff and gain crucial on-the-job experience in a vibrant and innovative theater. Weekly Intern Seminars feature a variety ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Stage Management Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Stage Management Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading o... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Education Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking an Education Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organiz... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Development

About the Organization Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing people together to celebrate the joy and diversity of Latino cultures for 50 years. Over the past five decades, Ballet Hispánico's mission-driven ethos has been a catalyst of change for communities throughout our nation. By bringing the richness of the Latinx culture to the forefront of performance, education and social advocacy, Ballet Hispánico is a cultural ambassador. The organization'... (more)

Internships - Creative: Costuming Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Costuming Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organiza... (more)

Internships - Creative: Scenic Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Scenic Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organizatio... (more)

Internships - Creative: Lighting Internship

Join our team! Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP") is seeking a Lighting Intern for the 2020-2021 season! The Orlando REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build your portfolio under our wing. Interns at Orlando Repertory Theatre not only get a one-of-a-kind experience from a professional staff; they also have unique access to industry professionals from Disney, Universal, and other leading organizat... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You