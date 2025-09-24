Works & Process to Present Up Until Now Collective's FELLOW TRAVELERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present Up Until Now Collective's Fellow Travelers, by composer Gregory Spears and librettist Greg Pierce, on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7 PM at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128.

Based on Thomas Mallon's best-selling 2007 novel, the opera Fellow Travelers tells "a deeply human love story" (Chicago Tribune) set against the backdrop of a forgotten chapter of LGBTQ+ history known as the Lavender Scare. Created by composer Gregory Spears, librettist Greg Pierce, and director Kevin Newbury, Fellow Travelers premiered at Cincinnati Opera in 2016. Since then, it has secured its place in the canon and become one of the most critically acclaimed and widely produced operas of its generation, with over twenty-five thousand tickets sold across fifteen productions.

Up Until Now Collective, under the leadership of Newbury and Jecca Barry, is producing a tenth anniversary tour in 2026-27 that will bring the work to more than ten venues across the U.S., including Seattle Opera, Portland Opera, San Diego Opera, Glimmerglass Festival, Austin Opera, and others to be announced, shedding light on this history while building community within the opera industry and across the country. At Works & Process, Newbury, Barry, and opera company leaders will participate in a moderated discussion exploring collaboration and new production models. Cast members will perform highlights from the opera.

Continue the conversation at a post-performance reception in the rotunda. In addition to the tenth anniversary tour, Fellow Travelers also broadens its impact through the Lavender Names Project, a pioneering collaboration with the American LGBTQ+ Museum, shedding light on LGBTQ+ history and building community around the country. To learn more, visit americanlgbtqmuseum.org.