Works & Process to Present Holiday Concert Featuring The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists and More

Works & Process will present their annual Rotunda Holiday Concert, featuring the Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists and Jasmine Rice LaBeija, set for Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 7 PM at the Guggenheim Rotunda, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased now.

Celebrate the season with members of The Metropolitan Opera Chorus Artists and Asian drag artist Jasmine Rice LaBeija--a Juilliard-trained tenor and 2025 Britain's Got Talent finalist. As part of a beloved annual Works & Process tradition, the singers bring the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda to life with the joyous sound of holiday music.

Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation. Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process. Beyond the Guggenheim, we also partner with organizations across New York, including 92NY and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division. During the summer, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage. Works and Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID: 13-3592291 - Stay connected: @worksandprocess