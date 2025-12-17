Works & Process Unveils 2026 UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL Lineup

Works & Process has announced the 2026 UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL, a multi-day festival of commissioned dance works presented at the Guggenheim Museum.

The festival brings together artists working across street, social, club, ballet, contemporary, and modern dance traditions, with performances staged in both the Guggenheim theater and rotunda.

All projects featured in the festival are supported through fully funded Works & Process creative residencies, supporting the development of new works that span a wide range of forms and practices, including Afrobeat, ballet, ballroom, contemporary, freestyle, Harlem Lite Feet, hip-hop, house, improv, mambo, modern, NYC underground club culture, popping, salsa, street jazz, vogue, West African dance, and more.

The UNDERGROUND UPTOWN DANCE FESTIVAL is a partner of JanArtsNYC, the annual citywide celebration of public performances and industry gatherings presented by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in conjunction with the APAP|NYC Conference.

January 9

Choreographic Portrait: Courtney “Balenciaga” Washington

MasterZ at Work Dance Family* and Parsons Dance*

Rotunda Dance Party: The MasterZ Ball

The evening centers on a choreographic portrait of Courtney “Balenciaga” Washington, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, leader within the House of Balenciaga, and founder of MasterZ at Work Dance Family. Parsons Dance presents a new co-commission choreographed by Washington, alongside The 24/7 Diner, a Works & Process commission by MasterZ at Work Dance Family inspired by shared stories and chance encounters in New York City diners.

The program concludes with a Rotunda Dance Party featuring the MasterZ Ball, inviting audience participation across multiple ballroom categories. Duke Dang, executive director of Works & Process, moderates the discussion.

January 10

Chrysolation

Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet*

Wings of Desire

New Jersey Ballet

Choreography by Roderick George*

Harlem Lite Feet pioneer Chrybaby Cozie presents Chrysolation, a Works & Process commission exploring the origins and evolution of the street dance form through lived experience. New Jersey Ballet previews Wings of Desire, choreographed by Roderick George, a ballet drawing inspiration from classical works while examining themes of time, fate, and human connection.

January 11

Akinola

Adesola Osakalumi*

New York Is Burning

Les Ballet Afrik

Choreography by Omari Wiles*

Adesola Osakalumi presents an in-process showing of Akinola, developed during a Works & Process residency, examining links between West African traditions and contemporary urban movement practices. Ballroom legend Omari Wiles and Les Ballet Afrik present New York Is Burning, a Works & Process commission reflecting on ballroom culture as a site of resilience, identity, and community. Osakalumi and Wiles participate in a moderated discussion following the performances.

January 12

At the Altar

Baye & Asa

Alien of Extraordinary

Sun Kim Dance Theatre

Rotunda Dance Party: Sekou McMiller & Friends’ Palladium Nights

Presented in partnership with Guggenheim Member Monday

Baye & Asa preview At the Altar, a co-commission developed through The Democracy Cycle, examining belief systems, power, and survival. Sun Kim Dance Theatre presents excerpts from Alien of Extraordinary, a dance-theater work shaped by the experience of navigating the U.S. artist visa system. The evening concludes with a live-music Rotunda Dance Party led by Sekou McMiller & Friends.

January 13

Johnny Loves Johann

Johnny Gandelsman with John Heginbotham, Caili Quan, Jamar Roberts, and Melissa Toogood

Los Perros del Barrio Colosal

Like Those Playground Kids at Midnight

BOCA TUYA | Omar Román de Jesús

Violinist Johnny Gandelsman joins choreographers John Heginbotham, Caili Quan, Jamar Roberts, and Melissa Toogood for excerpts from Johnny Loves Johann, pairing live interpretations of Bach with original choreography. The program also features two works by Omar Román de Jesús and BOCA TUYA, examining power, identity, desire, and individuality through high-energy contemporary movement. Amy Kolling moderates the discussion with the artists.

Ticket Information

Performances take place at the Guggenheim Museum. Ticket details and additional information are available through Works & Process.