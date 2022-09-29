Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process Presents LayeRhythm Celebrates Popping, Street, & Dance Cultures

The evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

Sep. 29, 2022  

LayeRhythm (on the Move) with Sun Kim Dance Theater, Works & Process in partnership with 92NY

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Popping and Sun Kim Dance Theater, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

6pm pre-show party on the Terrace at the Library for the Performing Arts (weather permitting).

In addition to their date at the Library, Works & Process and 92NY will present "LayeRhythm (on the Move)" throughout the fall at the Guggenheim (9/15), Gibney (11/17), and Lincoln Center (12/15).

Register: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200136®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tix.com%2Fticket-sales%2Fguggenheim%2F3515%2Fevent%2F1285080?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo credit: Mai Lê Hô at LayeRhythm. Photo by Lauriane Ogay.

LayeRhythm (On The Move) Fall 2022 series is made possible thanks to support from the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New Music USA's Organizational Development Fund in 2022-23, and Dance/NYC's Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund: New York State Edition, made possible by the New York State Council On The Arts.

Assistive Listening and ASL

ASL interpretation and real-time (CART) captioning available upon request. Please submit yourrequest at least two weeks in advance by emailing accessibility@nypl.org.


