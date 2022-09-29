Works & Process Presents LayeRhythm Celebrates Popping, Street, & Dance Cultures

LayeRhythm (on the Move) with Sun Kim Dance Theater, Works & Process in partnership with 92NY

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Popping and Sun Kim Dance Theater, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

6pm pre-show party on the Terrace at the Library for the Performing Arts (weather permitting).

In addition to their date at the Library, Works & Process and 92NY will present "LayeRhythm (on the Move)" throughout the fall at the Guggenheim (9/15), Gibney (11/17), and Lincoln Center (12/15).

Assistive Listening and ASL

ASL interpretation and real-time (CART) captioning available upon request. Please submit yourrequest at least two weeks in advance by emailing accessibility@nypl.org.