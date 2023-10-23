Works & Process Hosts DANCE IS LIFE

The free event is on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Works & Process presents Dance Is Life on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. RSVPs for this FREE event will open on Friday, November 3, at 11 am. For more information, please visit https://www.worksandprocess.org/.

Dance Is Life is a social dance party created as a free service to provide the life-giving, life-sustaining vital force that dance and music gives to those who participate. It started as a collaborative vision between co-founders Abdiel and Natasha Diggs during the pandemic as an organic community-led gathering to foster community connection and creative expression, and gained momentum by word of mouth, social media, and passersby discovering it in Central Park. Inspired by the legacy of the Latin Hustle danced at the Bethesda Fountain for over 50 years, Dance Is Life incites interpersonal connection, expression, and play amongst multigenerational, diverse communities of street and club dancers while also revitalizing cultural-historical heritage sites and expanding to new locations around the city, nation, and globe. During the cold winter months, Works & Process opens the Guggenheim rotunda to Dance Is Life for a free Latin Hustle dance class taught by professional Latin Hustle Dance Champions Veronica Castilla and Ahtoy Juliana, followed by a social dance party with legendary veteran Hustle DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman. All are invited to this interactive and educational event that empowers participants to come together and express themselves through social dance. RSVP for priority admission.

Dance Is Life is supported by the Mellon Foundation.

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.




