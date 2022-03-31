Works & Process At The Guggenheim to Present New York City Ballet: Silas Farley And David K.

Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of New York City Ballet's landmark Stravinsky Festival, former NYCB Corps de Ballet member and beloved City Ballet the Podcast host, and current dean of dance at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, Silas Farley rejoins his colleagues to create a world premiere, his first for NYCB, featuring a score by David K. Israel and based on a series of compositional exchanges between composer Igor Stravinsky and choreographer George Balanchine. Prior to the work's May 5 premiere, as part of New York City Ballet's Spring Gala, Farley and Israel participate in a moderated discussion and company dancers perform highlights from the new commission. Leadership support for this Works & Process is provided by Maureen Footer and Thong Nguyen.

