Words From the Wings: INTO THE WOODS' Cole Thompson Shares Backstage Memories and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a series of interviews that takes fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Cole Thompson from Into the Woods! Cole shared his backstage must-haves, pre-show rituals, and more. Check out his answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Either go straight to my dressing room, or head downstairs and check if there are any snacks in the green room.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Stretch/Warmup

What's your must-have backstage snack?

Sour Punch Straws

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Before the curtain goes up I grab a random piece of cloth that's sticking to it for good luck.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

A speaker, candy, water bottle, my nintendo switch, and a good book.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

It's a tie between all of Agony or watching Philippa fall down the stairs as Cinderella. They're both such funny moments it's hard to decide.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

The dance battles between stage left and stage right during the Witch's Rap.

Check out photos of Cole at the theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

About Cole Thompson

This is Cole's Broadway debut! Readings/workshops: Bliss (dir. Sheryl Kaller). Regional: Weston Playhouse, Connecticut Repertory Theatre. Cole is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre program.

About Into the Woods

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The production stars Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Tony Award® winner Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. With Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina as understudies.