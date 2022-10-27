Wonderama TV, Times Square Allianc, And One Times Square To Present BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARADE IN HISTORY II Broadcast

It's back and bigger than ever! Join Wonderama TV, the Times Square Alliance, and One Times Square for the "Biggest Halloween Parade in History II" and "add some meaning to your Halloweening" by celebrating Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF on Sunday, October 30th, in Times Square from 11:00AM ET - 12:30PM ET. This is the only Halloween parade to show families in costume on screens and around the world.

This incredible Halloween celebration will be live from and streamed from Wonderamatv.com so families can watch from anywhere in the world! The procession begins at Broadway and 47th, and heads down Broadway past our Parade review stage in Duffy Square Park towards the iconic One Times Square, which will be transformed into the "One Times Scare" Wonderama Wonderwall. See the promo here.

"Times Square has come alive this fall with children and families exploring all that Times Square has to offer and now we are ready to welcome them back for Wonderama's taping of this Halloween Parade," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "We hope they all have a memorable Halloween experience with our partners from Wonderama and UNICEF and continue to enjoy all the family friendly activities listed at TSQ.org/Families."

The parade taping will be packed with talent. Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Academy's "Second Line Band" will be kicking it off New Orleans style. Wonderama Host David Osmond, Kanisha Marie Feliciano from Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, the cast of the off-Broadway show Titanique and Stranger Sings, Kelvin Dukes and Sophia Angelica will help us "add some meaning to our Halloweening" as we celebrate Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, an amazing cause that has been doing good for children across the globe since 1950.

"In honor of spooky season, we are excited to celebrate Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF's reimagined experience alongside Wonderama in Times Square for a second year in a row," said UNICEF USA Chief Marketing Officer, Shelley Diamond. "As the cherished month-long campaign evolves into an entirely virtual experience, participants of all ages are encouraged to get involved and raise critical funds for UNICEF by incorporating the unique QR Code into Halloween activities. Funds raised from this year's campaign will support UNICEF's lifesaving working for every child."

Last year, Wonderama's "Biggest Halloween Parade in History" virtual parade celebration was covered on national broadcast television, on social media, in national print and seen around the world with UNICEF USA via a live stream broadcast around the globe to celebrate Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF. This year will be even bigger. Visit www.wonderamatv.com/HalloweenParade to find out more about where to watch the parade and how to also be IN the parade in costume!

For over 70 years, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF has inspired Americans to raise $195 million for lifesaving programs for children around the world, providing a philanthropic opportunity for all who love Halloween. Throughout October, everyone can participate by visiting www.trickortreatforunicef.org and downloading spooky QR coded assets to use at Halloween parties, fall events in their communities, and for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. You can also make a donation on the website and spread the word on social media using the hashtag #ToT4UNICEF.

To learn more about the parade, visit www.wonderamatv.com/HalloweenParade.