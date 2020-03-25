Women's Empowerment Podcast 'She's Raising The Bar' Returns

In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the popular weekly podcast She's Raising the Bar goes back on the air live starting Wednesday March 25, 1:00pm. Brandishing the metaphoric slogan of survival and renewal, #TheShowMustGoOn, the program's regular discussions of women's empowerment hold a deeper meaning in this time of illness, fear, isolation and financial hardship.

During the current crisis, She's Raising the Bar will focus on the many issues surrounding the novel coronavirus, in particular the role of women as professionals even as many female-led businesses may experience closure. "We are mid-way through Women's History Month and in such a short time, life as we know it has effectively changed", said host Laurie Towers. "Many of us will not have the same career to return to once the smoke clears, so a sense of renewal becomes necessary". Ironically, even in the face of such struggle, women all too often remain in the role of family caregiver, a necessary stabilizing force and healer. Balancing such responsibilies and planning one's own future will be important topics of discussion.

She's Raising the Bar was first broadcast in April 2013, initially centered on women's physical fitness, however three years ago, Towers and co-host Elite Ziegelman reformatted the podcast with the wider women's empowerment agenda at front. The program has featured a wide array of guests, organizing and educational components and regular humorous exchanges between Towers and Ziegelman.

She's Raising the Bar airs again Wednesday March 25 at 1:00 PM. Listeners can tune in via www.BlogTalkRadio.com/ShesRaisingtheBar . For further information see www.LaurieTowers.net.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You