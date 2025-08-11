Woman Uses SIX THE MUSICAL Song to 'Calm Down' During C-Section

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A woman used a song from Six the Musical to "calm down" during her C-section. TikTok user Allicia (@lidakelly3) shared a video of herself giving birth while singing the title song from the hit musical. The video has amassed over one million views on the platform, with nearly 150,000 likes.

The official Six the Musical TikTok account commented on the video, joking that "a 7th Queen just dropped."

"COME ON QUEEN," original Broadway cast member Samantha Pauly commented.

About Six the Musical

The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021 and has played over 1,400 performances.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski