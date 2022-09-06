Will Swenson, Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder & More to Lead A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL on Broadway

The cast has been announced for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical which will begin preview performances Wednesday, November 2 ahead of a Sunday, December 4 opening night at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre.

The cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then. Swenson starred in A Beautiful Noise's world premiere this summer at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Swenson will be joined at the Broadhurst by his costars from the Boston run Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, who Jacquinn Sinclair and Linda Powell as Doctor.

They will be joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Ninako Donville (swing), Nick Fradiani (standby Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), and MiMi Scardulla (ensemble).

Will Swenson will play a schedule of seven performances per week with Nick Fradiani playing Neil Diamond - Then during the Wednesday evening performances.

Director Michael Mayer said, "I'm excited to bring our stunning company to the Broadhurst this fall to celebrate the music and life of Neil Diamond. His exceptional career speaks for itself, and I think A Beautiful Noise speaks to the extraordinary range and depth of his songwriting in all sorts of fresh ways. I can't wait to share this special musical with Broadway audiences."

The Broadhurst Theatre box office will open on Wednesday, September 21.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production will have music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant) Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Marguerite Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Frankie Valli, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Joseph J. Grano, Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, Mark E. Jacobs, James L. Nederlander, Marco Santarelli, Universal Music Group, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, Adam Riemer, Matthew Salloway, Barry Siegel, Witz End Productions, and Ryan Conway.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award®-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

But above it all, the rockstar is a doting grandfather, loving father, and adoring husband. His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

Will Swenson

(Neil Diamond - Then). Known as one of Broadway's most versatile leading men, Swenson has been seen on Broadway in roles across a wide character spectrum. He received critical acclaim for his performance as the subversive hippie Berger in the 2009 revival of Hair for which he received Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations. He went on to perform the role in London's West End as well. He starred as Inspector Javert in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables and played the conflicted drag queen Tick in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Drama League nomination). In Waitress, Swenson performed opposite the show's creator Sara Bareilles. Other Broadway credits include Disaster!, Lestat, Brooklyn: The Musical, and his sentimental favorite 110 in the Shade, the production where he met his wife, actress Audra McDonald. Off-Broadway favorites include the recent revival of Assassins (2022 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel Award nominations), Nantucket Sleighride, and Jerry Springer: The Opera for which he won an Obie Award. He originated the role of Tom in Murder Ballad and also created the role of Stacey Jaxx in the original Off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages. Other favorites include Little Miss Sunshine, Adrift in Macao, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Pericles. Tours and other theater credits include Miss Saigon, We Will Rock You, Camelot with the New York Philharmonic, Pirates of Penzance, Moon for the Misbegotten, The Royal Family of Broadway. In film and on television, he played Philo Barnum in the movie musical The Greatest Showman and can be seen in the feature films This is Where I Leave You, The Kitchen, and The Switch. Swenson spent a season on the Netflix series "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" as the evil Professor Carcosa, he played opposite his wife in the Covid/Zombie thriller series "The Bite," and guest starred on "Law & Order (SVU & CSI)," "Housebroken," "The Good Wife," "No Tomorrow," and "The Code." He played Henry Donnenfeld on the Netflix crime drama series "Hit and Run," and can also be seen as the father of the vampire clan The Fairmont's in the new Netflix drama "First Kill." Some of Will's earliest memories involve listening to his dad's eight-track copy of Hot August Night. He can't remember not having most of Neil Diamond's songs permanently imprinted on his brain. And he's super happy about that.

Mark Jacoby

(Neil Diamond - Now) originated the role of Father in Ragtime, earned Tony, Outer Critics, and Joseph Jefferson award nominations for his performance as Gaylord Ravenal in Showboat, directed by Harold Prince, and is a Theatre World Award recipient for his Broadway debut as Vittorio Vidal in Sweet Charity, directed by Bob Fosse. Also on Broadway, he created the role of Walter Hobbs in Elf, portrayed Judge Turpin in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, was the Padre in Man of La Mancha, appeared as Baron von Gaigern in Grand Hotel, and for three years held the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. Jacoby was seen as the Wizard in the First National Tour of Wicked, received a Drama Desk nomination for his Off-Broadway performance as the Playwright in Enter the Guardsman, and was Oscar Jaffee in the Goodspeed Opera production of On the Twentieth Century (Connecticut Drama Critics' Award). He played Guido Contini in the Chicago premiere of Nine (Joseph Jefferson Award), Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof for the Walnut Street Theatre (Barrymore Award), Mayor Dummermutt in The Visit for Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nomination), and George in La Cage aux Folles (Carbonell nomination). Recent television guest-starring appearances include "Mike," "Dopesick," "The Blacklist," "The Good Fight," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Elementary," and "Madam Secretary."

Robyn Hurder

(Marcia) Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Nini, Tony Award nomination), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie Muldoon), Grease (Marty), Chicago (Mona, Roxie understudy), The Wedding Singer (Holly understudy), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). New York City Center's Encores!: A Chorus Line (Cassie), The New Yorkers (Lola McGee), Paint Your Wagon (Cherry Jourdell). National Tours: A Chorus Line (Cassie), Spamalot, Starlight Express (Pearl). Regional: 5th Avenue Theatre: Kiss Me, Kate (Lois Lane, Gregory Award nominee); Drury Lane: Crazy For You (Polly Baker); Shakespeare Theatre Company: Kiss Me, Kate (Lois Lane, Helen Hayes Award recipient and Emery Battis Award for Excellence in Acting recipient). Film and television: "Fosse/Verdon" (FX).

Linda Powell

(Doctor) Broadway: On Golden Pond; Wilder, Wilder, Wilder; and The Trip to Bountiful (all Tony nominated Best Revivals). Off Broadway: Passage (Soho Rep), The Moors (Playwright's Realm), The Christians (Playwright's Horizons), The Overwhelming (Roundabout), Jar the Floor (Second Stage), Jitney, Angela's Mixtape: Pericles, Love's Labour's Lost, The Odyssey, Lucrece, A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Doll's House, The Courtroom, and 12 seasons producing and performing with the Willow Cabin Theater Company. Regional: Long Wharf Theater, Mark Taper Forum, Actors Theater of Louisville, Arena Stage, Cleveland Playhouse, ART, Williamstown Theater Festival, Pittsburgh Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage and Portia in Compangnia de' Colombari's Merchant of Venice which has been performed in Venice, Montclair, New Haven, and Dartmouth. Television: "Dopesick," "Modern Love," "House of Cards" (recurring), "Madam Secretary" (recurring), "Chicago Fire" (recurring), "Law & Order: SVU" (recurring), "Bull," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "The Mysteries of Laura," "The Good Wife." Film: The Report, I Think I Love My Wife, The Best Man, Morning Glory, American Gangster, The Courtroom, and Draw Up and Stare. Powell is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, Circle in the Square Theater Training Program, and the school of Michael Howard. She is a proud member of Actors Equity, SAG-AFTRA and The Actor's Center.

Jessie Fisher

(Jaye Posner). Broadway credits: Girl in Once, Delphi in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Original Broadway Company). Regional credits include: Constellations, Of Mice and Men at Steppenwolf Theatre; Othello, Taming of the Shrew, The Heir Apparent at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre; Grounded at Milwaukee Repertory; The Pride at About Face Theatre; Cabaret, Frankenstein with The Hypocrites and 33 Variations at TimeLine Theatre. Television credits: "Boss," "Chicago PD," "Chicago Justice." She is an award-winning composer (Barrymore Award) and co-creator of the successful variety show Erik and Jessie and Everyone You Know. Along with her business partner, Erica Elam, she has designed workshops to strengthen Emotional Intelligence for the US Army. She is a teacher, director, musician, and improviser. Over the pandemic, she completed her long-postponed college degree (University of Colorado) and became a certified Birth Doula, supporting seven incredible families. She stays curious and busy.

Michael McCormick

(Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke). Broadway roles include: Wicked (The Wizard); Hello, Dolly! (Horace understudy); Chaplin (Mack Sennett); Elf (Mr. Greenway); Curtains (Oscar Shapiro); 1776 (John Adams); Kiss Me, Kate, (First Gangster); How The Grinch Stole Christmas; The Pajama Game; Gypsy (directed by Sam Mendes); Marie Christine; Kiss of the Spider Woman; and La Bete. Recent Off- Broadway: Himself and Nora, Fly By Night, Tin Pan Alley Rag, A Man of No Importance. National Tours include La Cage Aux Folles (M. Dindon), The Producers (Franz), Les Miserables (Thenardier), and Kiss of the Spider Woman. He can be heard on 18 Broadway and Off-Broadway recordings. Television credits include "The Good Wife," "Orange Is The New Black," "Elementary," "Gotham," all three "Law & Order" series, "Cosby," PBS's "My Favorite Broadway," and "Candide." He has been a member of Actor's Equity since 1964 when he made his Broadway debut in Oliver!

Tom Alan Robbins

(Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond) has performed in nine Broadway shows, including The Lion King in which he created the role of Pumbaa. Other Broadway shows: Head Over Heels (Dametas), Newsies, Sunset Boulevard, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Threepenny Opera, Once Upon a Mattress, Is He Dead? Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (2020 revival, Mushnick, Grammy nomination), Brooklynite, On The Verge (New York premiere), Isn't It Romantic (world premiere), The Cradle Will Rock, The Rise and Rise of Daniel Rocket (world premiere), Henry V (Public Theatre), King Lear (Cornwall). Tours: Les Miserables (Thenardier). Regional: Midsummer Night's Dream (Bottom), The Whale (Charlie, world premiere), Fiddler on the Roof (Tevye), Man of La Mancha (Sancho). My Name is Asher Lev. Encores!: 1776, I Married an Angel, Music in the Air, Pardon My English, and Tenderloin. Training: the Juilliard School, the Acting Company. Listen to his podcast Twits in Love at BPN.fm/twits.

Bri Sudia

(Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond). Chicago: Wonderful Town (Jeff Award nomination; Goodman Theatre); Sweeney Todd (Jeff Award nomination; Paramount Theatre); Oslo (Jeff Award nomination. Chicago premiere, TimeLine Theatre); The Music Man; Ah, Wilderness! (Goodman Theatre); Road Show (Chicago premiere); Emma - A New Musical (world premiere), Red Velvet (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), Steppenwolf Theatre, Court Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Drury Lane. Regional: Asolo Repertory, Milwaukee Repertory, Utah Shakespeare Festival. Television: "Shining Girls" (Apple TV), "Chicago PD" (NBC). Bri holds an MFA in Acting from The University of Illinois and a degree in Sign Language Interpreting for the Deaf.

Neal Benari

(Standby Neil Diamond - Now) feels it's kismet to be in this show. Like Neil Diamond, he is a "Neil," born in Brooklyn, attended Erasmus Hall HS, and NYU! Recent credits: Jersey Boys (Ogunquit Playhouse), Oslo (Pioneer Theater), and Grand Hotel. Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Aida, Victor/Victoria, The Merchant of Venice, Chess, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Roza, and The First. National Tours: Aida (Zoser), The Sound of Music (Captain von Trapp), Les Misérables (Thenardier), and Annie. Regional: Lend Me a Tenor (Tito), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Ragtime (Tateh), and My Fair Lady (Higgins). He co-starred as Boris Thomashefsky in Michael Tilson Thomas's The Thomashefskys, appearing with the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston symphonies. Film and television: "The Equalizer," "Law & Order," "The Sopranos," "And the Band Played On," Sea of Love. Thanks to DGRW.

Ninako Donville

(Swing) is humbled to make her Broadway debut alongside this incredible cast and team after a successful run in Boston. Select credits: New York workshop of Hi, My Name is Ben (Katie/Nurse Technician), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Ordinary Days (Deb), and Pippin (Catherine). Indiana University BFA. Infinite gratitude for family, friends, professors, Michele and Lisa, Bohemia Group, and Eris Talent. ドンビル家、アヤユー！@nina.donv

Nick Fradiani

(Standby Neil Diamond - Then) Fradiani was the 2015 winner of "American Idol," and released his debut solo project, Hurricane on Big Machine / Universal Records in 2016, featuring the hit single "Beautiful Life." Since 2017, he has toured the country and independently released multiple singles including "I'll Wait For You," "Scared," "Never Gonna," and "Empire." He will be releasing his new album "Past My Past" in the fall of 2022. National Tours: "A Bronx Tale" (Lorenzo.) Love and thanks to my friends and family, especially my Mom and Dad for taking me to my first concert at 3 years old...to see Neil Diamond!

Kalonjee Gallimore

(The Beautiful Noise) is so grateful to be making his Broadway debut! He wants to thank the brilliant creative team, the good peeps at Jim Carnahan Casting, and his fearless reps at Boals, Winnets, & Associates! He hopes you know how much you are loved and thanks you for watching live theatre. Off-Broadway: Common Ground (Actors Temple); REGIONAL: Punk Rock Girl (Argyle Theatre);Rock of Ages, Chicago (Theatre Aspen); Cabaret, Mama Mia (Surflight Theatre); South Pacific, All Shook Up (Flat Rock Playhouse); A Brief History of Fire (Alliance Theatre); Dog Sees God (Out Front Theatre); In The Heights(RISPA Theatrical). Educational: Spring Awakening, Pippin, Promenade, To Pimp A Butterfly, An Experiment, The Prophet, Love Is the Message, (NYU). BFA: NYU @Kalon.jee. www.kalonjee.com. BLACK LIVES MATTER.

Samantha Gershman

(Swing) Sam is incredibly grateful to make her Broadway debut alongside this humbling and talented group of humans. Broadway Tours: Jersey Boys (Mary Delgado) and Jekyll & Hyde (Lucy standby). Other favorite credits: A Chorus Line (Helen Hayes Award/Diana Morales), Evita (Eva Peron Standby), The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet Van DeGraaff), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Shimmy Girl), The Kennedy Center, TUTS & the MUNY Endless gratitude for DGRW, Carnahan Casting and the entire creative team at ABN. Unconditional love for her mom, Blake, Uncle Arn and family. Dedicated to her dad. Stay weird.

Alex Hairston

(The Beautiful Noise, Doctor u/s) is a North Carolina native who grew up working in film and television as a child. After receiving a BFA in Musical Theatre, she performed in various productions on cruise ships and at regional theaters. Favorites include West Side Story at North Shore Music Theatre, Hairspray at Flat Rock Playhouse, and Priscilla on NCL. Touring productions include the title role of Disco Donna in the First National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, for which she earned a Black Theatre Alliance nomination; and the role of Florence Ballard/Suzanne De Passe in Motown the Musical. Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Janelle Woods), and Diana the Musical (swing, understudy Camilla). Hairston's most recent projects include The Tap Dance Kid (principal standby) at New York City Center and Cara in season two of "That Damn Michael Che" on HBO Max. Endless thanks to my family, J, and the best at CGF! @alex_asusual.

Makai Hernandez

(Swing). Broadway debut! New York workshops: I Know Where I'm Going (Lincoln Center Theater), ¡Americano! (Amas/Quixote), Ten Brave Second (Asylum NYC). Other favorite productions include: A Beautiful Noise (pre-Broadway run in Boston), Proxy Marriage (Goodspeed), A Chorus Line (IRNE nom). Proud NorCal transplant. BFA Boston Conservatory. Nonstop thankful for this Noisy collective! Much love to the DGRW fam! @this.guy.makai

Jess LeProtto

(The Beautiful Noise). Broadway: Carousel; Hello, Dolly!; Cats (Mungojerrie); On the Town; Newsies (OBC); Bye Bye Birdie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, The Boy From Oz. National Tour: Hello, Dolly! (Barnaby Tucker); Radio City Christmas Spectacular. World premieres: The Wanderer, A Bronx Tale (Papermill Playhouse), In Your Arms (Old Globe), American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (Joyce Theatre), Freddie Falls in Love (Signature Theatre). Film and television: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story (A-Rab), "So You Think You Can Dance" (season eight /Top Eight Finalist), The Nightfly (directorial debut), Isn't It Romantic, "Smash," Law & Order: SVU," "One Life to Live," and MTV's "Video Music Aaward." Pace University BFA, Musical Theatre. A special thanks to my family and to Bloc NYC. @jleprotto_offiicial

Tatiana Lofton

(The Beautiful Noise) Broadway Debut! Delaware Native. Off-Broadway: Little Shop Of Horrors (Ronnette). National Tour: Once On This Island (Storyteller, understudy Asaka), Waitress (Nurse Norma, understudy Becky). Regional: The Wiz, Beauty and the Beast, and Merry Wives of Windsor at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. New York performances: Lincoln Center Theater, the Apollo Theater, Joe's Pub, and 54 Below. Thanks God, Buchwald, and Jim Carnahan Casting. Pace University MT Alum. Love to my brother CJ and parents. For my grandparents and Ms. Sheraun. Instagram: @tatianalofton.

Aaron James McKenzie

(The Beautiful Noise) is blessed to be making his broadway debut accompanied by this beautiful company of creatives! He was seen previously in Yale Repertory Theatre's production ofChoir Boy, and on CBS "Bull." He would like to give love to his family (blood and otherwise), Link, DGRW, Principal Ent. LA, and this company for helping get to where he is. He loves you all more than words can say! BM Music Theatre-Florida State University. IG: @aaron.j.mckenzie

Mary Page Nance

(The Beautiful Noise, Jaye Posner u/s, Marcia Murphey u/s) Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, Finding Neverland. 1st National Tour: Bright Star. Off-Broadway/Regional: Black No More (The New Group), Encores!, When Change Comes, York Theatre Company, Olay Live!, American Repertory Theater, Emerson Colonial, VA Repertory Theatre, UFOMT. TV/Film: Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix). Director/Choreographer: We Came to Dance (Food Tank/NASA), Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Production Company: Monocle Productions, Paper Goods Business: a page of mary. Big time Thanks to Eddie, Ellery & Rochel, this dream creative team, THE NOISE, and Johnny. www.marypagenance.com @marypagenance @monoclenyc @apageofmary

Robert Pendilla

(Swing). Broadway: Kinky Boots original cast (swing, understudy Richard Bailey), Miss Saigon revival (ensemble, understudy Asst. Commisar), Wicked (ensemble, understudy Boq). National tour credits: Wicked (swing, understudy Boq), Mamma Mia! (Pepper), Miss Saigon revival (ensemble). Regional credits: Swept Away (swing), Kinky Boots (referee angel), The Heart of Rock & Roll (ensemble, understudy Fjord, understudy Eli), Flower Drum Song (ensemble), Aida (ensemble), Mame (ensemble), My Fair Lady (ensemble). Thanks goes to his husband Brian and family; Nati, Mauro and Mario for all of their love and support. And to the entire Whole Artist Management team for making this happen. Follow Robert on all social platforms @robertpendilla and www.robertpendilla.com.

Max Sangerman

(The Beautiful Noise, Neil - Then u/s) Broadway debut! LFG. Off Broadway: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Blue Man Group (Blue Man). Other credits: Footloose (Kennedy Center), Airness (Geva Theatre), BEAU (ATF), The 12 (Denver Center), Rocky Horror, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Bucks County Playhouse). Much love and eternal gratitude to DGRW, his family, friends, and his dog Leo.

MiMi Scardulla

(The Beautiful Noise) is an actor, director, and choreographer in New York city. Most recently she was Belinda in Once Upon a One More Time, the Britney Spears musical. Other favorite credits include Kristin Chenoweth's For the Girls, We Are the Tigers, Heart of Rock and Roll, and Gigantic. MiMi is a proud size inclusivity advocate. Big is beautiful! Love to DDO, the ABN team, my incredible family, Sunshine, and Ms. Rose. Follow her @mimidulla