Will Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown Bundle Up for FROZEN 2?

According to Variety, actors Evan Rachel Wood (Across the Universe) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) are currently in talks to visit the kingdom of Arendelle in the upcoming Disney sequel Frozen 2.

The two stars would join original cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff, who have all signed on to return for the sequel. Also returning are original Frozen songwriters, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature "Frozen" launched a worldwide phenomenon in 2013, BECOMING the highest-grossing animated feature ever released with more than $1.27 billion in global box office. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, "Frozen" has received multiple honors, including two Academy Awards®, the Golden Globe®, BAFTA® Award, PGA Award, five Annie Awards and two Grammy® Awards, as well as the Japan Academy Prize for Best Foreign Film, BECOMING the first animated film in history to win this award.

"Frozen" was one of the biggest home entertainment successes of the last decade, and the film's quadruple Platinum soundtrack, featuring the Oscar®-winning song "Let It Go," has sold over 10 million units worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1. The adventures of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven continued in 2015's "Frozen Fever," a Walt Disney Animation Studios short film created by the original "Frozen" team, who are also working on a feature sequel.







