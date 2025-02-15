Where the Broadway Shows of Spring 2025 Got Their Start

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spring 2025 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the Tony Awards eligibility cutoff on April 27, 2025. For nine of those shows (Othello, Glengarry Glen Ross, Good Night and Good Luck, The Last Five Years, Smash, Floyd Collins, John Proctor is the Villain, Just In Time, and Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Broadway is the first stop, but the other 11 have have already enjoyed runs all over the world. Check out where this spring's shows were developed below!

Check out a full list of what's coming to Broadway in 2025.

English

Before arriving on Broadway, Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play had its world premiere off-Broadway as a co-production between Roundabout Theatre Company and Atlantic Theater Company in 2022.

English is running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Redwood

Fitting of its subject matter, Redwood premiered on the west coast in early 2024. The sold-out run at La Jolla Playhouse featured most of the same cast as the Broadway production.

Redwood is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Purpose

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play was commissioned by and had its world premiere in March 2024 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company. The production sold out its initial engagement and extension weeks, becoming one of the highest-grossing shows in the theatre’s nearly 50-year history.

Purpose will open on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Beuna Vista Social Club

The new musical made its world premiere off Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company December 2023. It was nominated for Best Musical by the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle organizations.

Buena Vista Social Club will open on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Operation Mincemeat

This very British musical has very British origins. The Olivier-winning show got its start at London’s New Diorama Theatre, and moved on to play at Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios before premiering in the West End in May 2023.

Operation Mincemeat will open on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Though it arrives straight from its Olivier-winning run in the West End, this adaptation originated at the Sydney Theatre Company, where creator Kip Williams first staged it in 2020.

The Picture of Dorian Gray will open on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Boop! The Musical

Before arriving on Broadway, Boop! had its world premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre in late 2023.

Boop! will open on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Though it arrives straight from its North American premiere at LA's Ahmanson Theatre, this new revue got its start in London. After a one-night gala event in 2022, it opened in the West End in October 2023.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will open on Broadway at the Sameuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

This new play had its world premiere production at The Phoenix Theatre in London's West End in late 2023. The West End production recently won two Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will open on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Real Women Have Curves

This new musical arrives on Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023 at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University.

Real Women Have Curves will open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Dead Outlaw

Originally produced off-Broadway by Audible Theater, this new show had its world premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in spring 2024. It received the award for ‘Best Musical’ at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

Dead Outlaw will open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.