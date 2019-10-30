Where is the WICKED Original Cast Now?

Oh what a celebration we'll have today because it's the sixteenth anniversary of Wicked, which opened at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre on October 30, 2003. We're helping our fellow Ozians rejoicify by looking back at what the show's original cast has been up to since leaving the smash hit, including Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Norbert Leo Butz, and more. Check it all out below!

Since opening on October 30, 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, China, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Over its sixteen year run, the show has starred Broadway favorites including Stephanie J. Block, Annaleigh Ashford, Megan Hilty, Shoshana Bean, Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, Patti Murin, Aaron Tveit, and Derek Klena. The show recently surpassed Les Miserables to become the fifth longest-running Broadway show in history.

After leaving her Tony-winning run as the green girl in January 2005, Idina reprised her role as Maureen in the film adaptation of Rent in 2005. She was also seen on screen as Nancy in the Disney film Enchanted as well as Shelby Corcoran in Fox's hit TV show Glee. She also lent her voice to Queen Elsa in the blockbuster hit Frozen, performing the now iconic song 'Let It Go.' She made her return to Broadway in 2014, originating the role of Elizabeth in the original musical If/Then, for which she received a Tony nomination. She was also recently seen on stage in Skintight for both the show's Off-Broadway run at the Laura Pels Theatre and its Los Angeles run at The Geffen Playhouse. She also recently was seen all across the country on a concert tour with Tony nominee Josh Groban. She will be seen on her upcoming tour this December to coincide with her new holiday album 'Christmas: A Season of Love.' Idina will also be returning to Arendelle as Elsa in Frozen 2, coming to movie theaters on November 22nd.

It's good to see her, isn't it? After leaving Wicked, Kristin starred on Broadway in The Apple Tree, Promises, Promises, On the Twentieth Century, and her one-woman show Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway. She received Tony Award nominations for both The Apple Tree and On the Twentieth Century. She's also returning to Broadway this season in a special concert to coincide with her new album 'For The Girls.' The album is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, and it features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and more. She has also been seen on the small screen in TV shows including The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, GCB,Glee as April Rhodes, Hairspray Live!, American Gods, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, and Trial & Error. She also hosted the 2015 Tony Awards alongside Alan Cumming.

After originating the role of kinky prince Fiyero in Wicked, Norbert Leo Butz went on to star in the Broadway productions of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Is He Dead?, Speed-the-Plow, Enron, Catch Me If You Can, Dead Accounts, Big Fish, and My Fair Lady. He received Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for both his performances in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. He has also recently been seen on screen in Netflix's Bloodline and PBS' Mercy Street. Norbert also just released his solo album 'The Long Haul' in September 2019.

Joey Grey - The Wizard

After originating the role of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the legendary Joel Grey went on to return to Broadway in as Moonface Martin in 2011's Anything Goes and Firs in 2016's The Cherry Orchard. He also made his Broadway directorial debut with the 2011 production of The Normal Heart, which earned him a Tony nomination. He has also been seen on television and film in Warehouse 13, Grey's Anatomy, and House. He also directed the current revival of Fiddler of the Roof in Yiddish. The production, which began at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, is currently playing at Off-Broadway's Stage 42.

After leaving the land of Oz, Carole Shelley went on to originate the role of Billy's Grandma in the smash hit Billy Elliot: The Musical. The role garnered her a 2008 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She later returned to Broadway as Miss Shingle in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. She has also been seen on both the big screen and small screen, including in the movie adaptation of Bewitched alongside Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth. Shelley sadly passed away on August 31, 2018.

After originating the role of Boq the Munchkin, Christopher Fitzgerald went on to appear on Broadway as Igor in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Og in Finian's Rainbow, and Ogie in Waitress, roles all of which earned him Tony nominations. His other Broadway credits include The Merchant of Venice, Chicago, and An Act of God. He's also set to return to Broadway this season as David in the upcoming revival of Company. He has also been seen on the small screen in the TV shows Twins and Happy.

After originating the role of Nessarose in 2006, Michelle Federer went on to understudy Julia Roberts in the play Three Days of Rain in 2006. She also took part in Wicked's special fifth anniversary concert entitled The Yellow Brick Road Not Taken in 2008. She also came back to the land of Oz in 2009 when she returned to Broadway's Gershwin Theatre for a limited engagement as Nessarose. She has also been seen on television in Smash and New Amsterdam.





