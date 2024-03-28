Video: WICKED's Natalie Ortega Dishes On Making Her Broadway Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Survival Jobs, the popular podcast hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, is back with episode 85 featuring the incredibly talented and brilliantly funny Natalie Ortega who made her Broadway debut in the iconic hit show Wicked as “Nessarose” this month.

Listeners are in for a treat as Natalie opens up about her audition experience for the role and shares candid insights into her experience stepping onto the Broadway stage for the very first time. But that's not all - Natalie also discusses her viral hit single "Step Stool," which has taken social media by storm as a comedy sensation. Listeners will get a behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration behind the song and Natalie's unexpected journey to viral fame.

Before wrapping up with a lively game of Wicked 20th anniversary trivia, Natalie imparts valuable advice for anyone navigating survival jobs while pursuing a career in the arts. Her words of wisdom are sure to inspire and uplift aspiring artists facing similar challenges.

Kicking off the episode with a fresh ‘mic check’, Jason and Samantha share exciting updates about the Bridgeport Film Fest, a film festival founded by Jason in his hometown of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Submissions are now open for short films and short screenplays, with a special discount of 25% off entry using the code “BFFSPRING2024. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your work and be part of an incredible cinematic celebration.

In addition, Jason and Samantha highlight the Art of Kindness Podcast with Robert Peterpaul and the new Flop Fan Podcast created and hosted by Casey Miko, offering listeners a curated selection of engaging content to explore.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview with Natalie Ortega can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.