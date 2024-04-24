Video: WICKED Composer Stephen Schwartz Joins Melissa Errico To Perform 'For Good'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway icon Stephen Schwartz, the composer behind the blockbuster hit Wicked, hit the stage with songstress Melissa Errico for a very special performance at 54 Below.

Errico, who will be appearing at the venue next month in a show celebrating the release of her new album, invited the legendary composer to join her for a rendition of the Wicked tearjerker, "For Good".

Check out their performance below!

About STEPHEN SCHWARTZ

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit WICKED, and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to GODSPELL, PIPPIN, THE MAGIC SHOW, THE BAKER’S WIFE, WORKING (which he also adapted and directed), RAGS, and CHILDREN OF EDEN. He collaborated with Leonard Bernstein on the English texts for Bernstein’s MASS and wrote the title song for the play and movie BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE. For children, he has written songs for two musicals, CAPTAIN LOUIE and MY SON PINOCCHIO. He has also worked in film, collaborating with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s ENCHANTED as well as the animated features POCAHONTAS and THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and writing the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature THE PRINCE OF EGYPT. His first opera, SEANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON, was produced at Opera Santa Barbara and New York City Opera. A book about his career, “Defying Gravity,” has been released by Applause Books. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame . Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a tiny handful of tennis trophies. http://www.stephenschwartz.com.

About MELISSA ERRICO

Tony nominee Melissa Errico will return to the 54 Below stage on May 7-9 at 7pm to celebrate her new album, Sondheim in the City. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/MelissaErrico.

Melissa Errico is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star -- an actress, singer and author who contributes regularly to The New York Times. In summer 2023, she sang a concert in Paris which was broadcast internationally nationally on Radio France, followed by a sold-out cabaret at the historic Le Bal Blomet. Also last summer, she opened for music icon George Benson at the Montreal Jazz Festival and will continue to tour with his band in 2024. Though a constant in the New York theater, she has become equally known for her music and concert work worldwide. Her 2018 album, Sondheim Sublime, led to sold-out concerts dates from Ravinia to Caramoor and Wolftrap -- San Francisco to Singapore to London, and including the 92 St Y, Joe’s Pub, Town Hall, and Lincoln Center’s Allen Room. Errico’s history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center, then as Clara in Passion at Classic Stage Company; then in the NY City Center Encores! production of Do I Hear A Waltz? In 2020, she sang “Children and Art” in the Sondheim 90th Birthday Concert “Take Me To The World,” and was featured on PBS television in a documentary special in which she sang “Finishing The Hat” and joined Adam Gopnik and Raul Esparza on Poetry in America. She was also featured in The New York Times tribute to Sondheim in Nov, 2021 as a top ten interpreter of his work and in Nov, 2022 she made her Carnegie Hall debut in the concert Broadway Blockbusters with The New York Pops, where her performance included three Sondheim numbers including “Losing My Mind,” and “Move On.” In addition to Sondheim, nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with composer Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show, Amour, she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album Legrand Affair. After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times and was then invited to be the sole American performer in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held in April, 2019 at Paris’ Le Grand Rex Theatre.