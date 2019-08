Where is the HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Now?

Hey there, teenage Baltimore! It's officially been seventeen years since Broadway audiences were first welcomed the the 60s with the opening of Hairspray at the Neil Simon Theatre on August 15, 2002.

Hairspray received several other productions included a national tour and a West End production that earned eleven Olivier Award nominations. It was also adapted into a movie musical in 2007 starring Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Zac Efron, and more. NBC also broadcasted a live musical version of Hairspray in 2016 starring Maddie Baillio, Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, and more.

Marissa Jaret Winokur - TRACY TURNBLAD

Following her Tony-winning performance as Tracy Turnblad, Marissa left the Broadway production of Hairspray in 2003 and began working primarily in television. She was a series regular on Fox's sitcom Stacked and has been in guest-starring roles in shows including Melissa & Joey and Playing House. She has also lent her voice to animated TV series including American Dad and King of the Hill. She has also been seen on a handful of reality shows include as the winner of the first season of Celebrity Big Brother and as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. Marissa's story with Hairspray didn't end with her initial final bow, though, as she returned to the role of Tracy for stints in both 2005 and at the end of the show's run in late 2008.

Harvey Fierstein - EDNA TURNBLAD

Matthew Morrison - LINK LARKIN

After leaving the role of Link Larkin, which garnered him an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, Matthew went on to originate the role of Fabrizio in 2005's The Light in the Piazza . He also returned to Broadway as Lieutenant Joseph Cable in the 2008 revival of South Pacific and as J.M. Barrie in 2014's Finding Neverland . Matthew became a household name with his role as Will Schuester in Fox's Glee, which spanned six seasons. He made his directorial debut in the show's third season. He has also been seen on TV shows including The Good Wife and Grey's Anatomy and most recently was a dance captain on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer. He has also released two solo albums: ' Matthew Morrison ' and 'Where It All Began.'

Kerry Butler - PENNY PINGLETON

Laura Bell Bundy - AMBER VON TUSSLE

Following her time on the Corny Collins Show, Laura Bell Bundy went on to be a Glinda standby in the Broadway company of Wicked . Shortly after, she originated the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde on Broadway, a role which garnered her a Tony nomination. Her performance as Elle was seen nationwide, as the production was filmed and broadcasted on MTV in 2007. She was also recently seen on stage in Paper Mill Playhouse 's world premiere of The Honeymooners . She has been seen on screen in the recurring role of Becky in How I Met Your Mother. She also appeared on Hart of Dixie and FX's Anger Management, as well as in the 2006 movie adaptation of the classic musical Dreamgirls.

Corey Reynolds - SEAWEED STUBBS

After leaving his Tony-nominated Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2003, Corey went on to play several on-screen roles for both film and television. Most prominently, he appeared on the hit TV show The Closer as David Gabriel throughout the show's seven seasons. He has also been seen in the films Selma, Straight Outta Compton and The Meddler, as well as TV shows including Murder in the First, Getting On, Masters of Sex, and Criminal Minds.

Mary Bond Davis - MOTORMOUTH MAYBELLE

After originating the role of the big, blonde, and beautiful Motormouth Maybelle, Mary Bond Davis , she stayed with the Broadway production of Hairspray until 2008. She also made appearances on the big screen in the 2004 film New York Minute and 2005 film Romance & Cigarettes. She then decided to refocus her career, transitioning it from theatre to wellness.

Linda Hart - VELMA VON TUSSLE

Dick Latessa - WILBUR TURNBLAD

Clarke Thorell - CORNY COLLINS

Since leaving his role as the host of the Corny Collins Show, Clarke went on to perform in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia as Harry Bright. He later returned to Hairspray for the final ten months of the show's Broadway run. He was later part of the original cast of the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie as Rooster Hannigan. He has also recently been seen on the Great White Way as Kruger in The Front Page and Professor Zoltan Karpathy in the Tony-winning revival of My Fair Lady

Jackie Hoffman - PRUDY PINGLETON





Related Articles