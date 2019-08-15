Where is the HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Now?

Hairspray received several other productions included a national tour and a West End production that earned eleven Olivier Award nominations. It was also adapted into a movie musical in 2007 starring Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Zac Efron, and more. NBC also broadcasted a live musical version of Hairspray in 2016 starring Maddie Baillio, Harvey Fierstein, Ariana Grande, and more.