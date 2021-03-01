Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 1-7

Looking for something to watch? BroadwayWorld Events has you covered!

Mar. 1, 2021  

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of March 1.

What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 1-7March 3 at 7pm ET - It's Women's Play Presents ORIGINAL

Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME, the award-winning play written by Bernardine Ann Teraz Stapleton. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, MIRANDA MACDONALD plays the Woman, in prison for killing her husband - a man who has abused her for years. Her journey as a wife, mother, daughter, but most of all as a person, unfolds in her interactions with unseen cops and a parade of talk show hosts.

BUY TICKETS HERE

What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 1-7March 7 at 3pm ET & 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Eva Noblezada!

BUY TICKETS HERE

Full list of previously announced events:

March

3/10 - It's Women's Play Presents I Am a Genius (TICKETS)

3/13 - Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry (TICKETS)

3/14 - The Seth Concert Series with Emily Skinner (TICKETS)

3/21 - The Seth Concert Series with Jackie Hoffman (TICKETS)

3/28 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)

3/29 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)


