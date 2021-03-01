What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 1-7

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

March 3 at 7pm ET - It's Women's Play Presents ORIGINAL

Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME, the award-winning play written by Bernardine Ann Teraz Stapleton. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, MIRANDA MACDONALD plays the Woman, in prison for killing her husband - a man who has abused her for years. Her journey as a wife, mother, daughter, but most of all as a person, unfolds in her interactions with unseen cops and a parade of talk show hosts.

March 7 at 3pm ET & 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Eva Noblezada!

Full list of previously announced events:

March

3/10 - It's Women's Play Presents I Am a Genius (TICKETS)

3/13 - Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry (TICKETS)

3/14 - The Seth Concert Series with Emily Skinner (TICKETS)

3/21 - The Seth Concert Series with Jackie Hoffman (TICKETS)

3/28 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)

3/29 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)