What Michael Arden Said During His Censored Tony Awards Acceptance Speech

Arden won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Parade.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

When Michael Arden accepted his Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for staging the new revival of Parade on Broadway, he was censored while discussing his upbringing.

During the acceptance speech, Arden said "I'm a f*ggot with a Tony", which led to the audio being cut out.

"Growing up, I was called the F-word more times than I can remember, and now I’m a f*ggot with a Tony. So, keep raising your voices, my friends. Keep loving and uplifting each other, standing up against intolerance any time you see it. And vote every chance you get."

Read his full Tony Award acceptance speech here.

About Michael Arden

Arden was also nominated for a Tony for his revivals of Spring Awakening and Once on This Island. He also directed the recent Broadway revival of A Christmas Carol. Michael made his Broadway debut in Deaf West Theater and the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Big River. 

About Parade on Broadway

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tonight on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.' The swings for Parade will be Harry BouvyTanner CallicuttBailee EndebrockCaroline FairweatherPrentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia WilliamsRyan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



