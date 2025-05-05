West Harlem Art Fund and New York Artist Equity Association to Present Harlem Sculpture Gardens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West Harlem Art Fund in partnership with New York Artist Equity Association are bringing design to their outdoor exhibition Harlem Sculpture Gardens. Each month they will spotlight artists, designers and architects who offer a fresh view and new possibilities. For the month of May, the spotlight includes Peter Miller, Tethered Diffusion; Fitgi Saint-Louis, Fe Limye and Motohiro Takeda with Gate.

Visit the Historic Harlem Park sites -- Morningside Park and St. Nicholas Park. The works will be displayed through October 30th.

Special thanks to the Beam Center, a youth-based organization for sponsoring and fabricating Fe Limye and to GL Square Consulting for installation of Tethered Diffusion and Gate.

The West Harlem Art Fund plans to open a fabrication studio in Harlem this year to help artists and designers realize their visions.