West End Star Elaine Paige to be Given Damehood

Elaine Paige, best known for her role as Eva Peron in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Evita, will be given Damehood. She will be given the distinction for her work in the music industry, as well as her charity work.

The West End actor is also known for her roles in Cats, Chess, Sunset Boulevard, and Piaf. She has recorded more than twenty solo albums, and won the Olivier Award for performacne of the year in a musical for her work in Evita.

“I’m kind of still in that mode of complete disbelief," Paige said on receiving the distinction. "You know, it’s been such a shock. And I think probably the word to say is ‘astonished’.”

Paige also supports charities such as The Children’s Trust, the Royal Voluntary Service and Dan Maskell Tennis Trust. She has been the president of the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust since 2010. On her charity work, Paige said, “And now that I’m not performing quite as regularly as I used to doing eight shows a week, I’ve got more time to be able to devote to these charities, which is pleasing me very much.”

Photo Credit: Peter James Zielinski