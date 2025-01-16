West Bank Cafe Will Re-Open This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After ongoing efforts to save the venue, The West Bank Cafe will be reopening this month! Broadway producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora will be leading the West Bank Cafe and its downstairs performance space, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, into a new era beginning Thursday, January 23rd.

Founded in 1978 by Steve Olsen, West Bank Cafe has been a vital cultural hub for Broadway creatives and Hell's Kitchen residents. The Laurie Beechman Theatre, originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar,” has hosted legendary performers and groundbreaking works, including Aaron Sorkin's early plays and Joan Rivers' iconic sets. After 46 years, Olsen handed over the keys in December 2024, entrusting the D'Angoras with the venue's future. Management, bartenders, and waitstaff will all remain on board as the venue embarks on this new chapter.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic threatened the venue's survival. The D'Angoras, along with composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and actor Tim Guinee (Homeland), launched a viral GoFundMe campaign, raising over $250,000 through a Christmas Day Telethon featuring Nathan Lane, André De Shields, Matthew Broderick, Chit Rivera, Iian Armitage, Pete Townshend, and more.

While the campaign was a monumental success, the venue was later disqualified from receiving government assistance due to a technicality in the lease agreement. With Broadway's reopening slow and midtown office buildings remaining largely vacant, the restaurant and theater faced another uphill battle.

This past summer, Steve Olsen announced that he would once again be closing the venue, unable to see a path forward. In response, Tom and Michael D'Angora worked closely with Olsen, the West Bank Cafe management, and landlord Related to create a sustainable business model that would allow the venue to not only survive but thrive for years to come. After careful consideration, Steve Olsen has chosen to step back, entrusting the D'Angoras with the future of his iconic establishment.

As the venue's new owners, The D'Angoras are committed to maintaining the same menu, atmosphere, and spirit that have made West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre a home for artists and diners alike.

The West Bank Cafe will open for dinner beginning Thursday, January 23rd at 4:00 pm, with the kitchen closing at 11:00 pm. Brunch will be served Saturday and Sundays from 11:00 – 3:00 pm. Weekday lunch and expanded late-night hours will be announced soon.

Diners can expect the WBC's classic menu featuring burgers, steaks, fresh fish, an array of Italian favorites, and of course, the iconic risotto balls. During the past month, minor renovations to the kitchen and dining room have been made while preserving the venue's warm and inviting atmosphere. Diners can expect additional renovations and new design elements in the upcoming months. The Laurie Beechman Theatre, currently undergoing remodeling, is anticipated to re-open by the end of February.