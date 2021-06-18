Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Marissa Jaret Winokur, Colleen Ballinger & More!

Check out this week's top TikToks!

Jun. 18, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

are you freakin kidding me?!? ?

♬ sound from heyitssarahw - scottkress

Tommy Bracco

Sam Ryder

@therealskittlez

Cole Walliser (Featuring Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones!)

@colewalliser

In The Heights!! @anthonyramosofficial @jazzycjones @enews @e_entertainment Live From E! ##glambotbts ##livefrome

♬ original sound - Cole Walliser

@just_keep_drawinggg

Mandy Patinkin

@mandypatinktok

Pop Culture Quiz - What is Bennifer. Kathryn teaches her husband. ##Manthryn ##Kandy

♬ original sound - Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn G

The M Tea

@dayneboard

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz