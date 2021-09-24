Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, COME FROM AWAY & More

Check out this week's top 10 TikToks!

Sep. 24, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kristin Chenoweth

Conroe Brooks

@conroebrooks

Got George Washington @marcuschoi11 to join The King for a little groove!! ##georgewashington ##kinggeorge ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusical

Luther Vandross Never Too Much - JIGGYnJIROH">a?? Luther Vandross Never Too Much - JIGGYnJIROH

Elizabeth Ritacco

JJ Niemann

Layton Williams

@layton_williams

Living for @themilajam ##ItsRainingThem but omg I've not done a split leap for a while ? Streem now on Deezer! ##AD

Mila Jam">a?? It's Raining Them - Mila Jam

Billy Porter

Chicago

Waitress

@evelynhoskins

Half way through rehearsals! ##waitressmusical ##waitress ##fypシ ##MyIdoles ##foryou

Jessie Mueller & Keala Settle & Kimiko Glenn & Eric Anderson & Waitress Original Broadway Cast Ensemble">a?? Opening Up - Jessie Mueller & Keala Settle & Kimiko Glenn & Eric Anderson & Waitress Original Broadway Cast Ensemble

Moulin Rouge!

Come From Away

@comefromaway

COKE FROM AWAY was welcomed back to the rock last night!! TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE! Visit the link in our bio!??

a?? dance(256762) - TimTaj
From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz