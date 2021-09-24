Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, COME FROM AWAY & More
Check out this week's top 10 TikToks!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
What show should I audition for next?! ? ##wicked ##wickedthemusical ##glinda ##galinda ##kristinchenoweth ##broadway ##auditiona?? Popular - From "Wicked" Original Broadway Cast Recording/2003 - Kristin Chenoweth
Conroe Brooks
@conroebrooks
Got George Washington @marcuschoi11 to join The King for a little groove!! ##georgewashington ##kinggeorge ##hamilton ##hamiltonmusicalLuther Vandross Never Too Much - JIGGYnJIROH">a?? Luther Vandross Never Too Much - JIGGYnJIROH
Elizabeth Ritacco
@sillylizzles
Been sitting on this one for a minute ? Catch ya on the road! ? ##anastasiatourDaphne Rubin-Vega & Stephanie Beatriz & Dascha Polanco & Leslie Grace & Melissa Barrera">a?? No Me Diga - Daphne Rubin-Vega & Stephanie Beatriz & Dascha Polanco & Leslie Grace & Melissa Barrera
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
the earrings were out to GET her ? ##heathers ##musical ##theatre ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##broadway ##actor ##pov ##singing ##wig ##costume ##repostJJ Niemann">a?? original sound - JJ Niemann
Layton Williams
@layton_williams
Living for @themilajam ##ItsRainingThem but omg I've not done a split leap for a while ? Streem now on Deezer! ##ADMila Jam">a?? It's Raining Them - Mila Jam
Billy Porter
@theebillyporter
##TikTokFashionMonth ##QueerBook ##ManlyMan ##bling ##makeupinspo ##blingtok ##beablessing ##blesseda?? original sound - Small busines product reviewer
Chicago
@chicagomusical
The name on everybody's lips is gonna be... ANA! ##anavillafane ##broadwayisback ##thisisbroadway ##musicaltheatre ##chicagomusicala?? original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway
Waitress
@evelynhoskins
Half way through rehearsals! ##waitressmusical ##waitress ##fypシ ##MyIdoles ##foryouJessie Mueller & Keala Settle & Kimiko Glenn & Eric Anderson & Waitress Original Broadway Cast Ensemble">a?? Opening Up - Jessie Mueller & Keala Settle & Kimiko Glenn & Eric Anderson & Waitress Original Broadway Cast Ensemble
Moulin Rouge!
@moulinrougebway
Channeling @todrick in rehearsal?aoe? ##moulinrougebroadway ##broadwayisback ##todrickhall ##nailshairhipsheels ##musicaltheatre ##broadwayTodrick Hall">a?? Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels - Todrick Hall
Come From Away
@comefromaway
COKE FROM AWAY was welcomed back to the rock last night!! TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE! Visit the link in our bio!??a?? dance(256762) - TimTaj