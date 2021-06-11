Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Anthony Ramos, Derek Hough & Dick Van Dyke and More!

Check out our top ten TikToks of the week featuring The M Tea, the Kennedy Center and more!

Jun. 11, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Anthony Ramos

@anthonyramosofficial

¡Hallelujah! ¡Gracias A Dios! YA BOY GOT HIS DRIVERS LICENSE TODAY! ??

♬ Échale - Anthony Ramos

The Kennedy Center (Featuring Derek Hough and Dick Van Dyke!)

@kennedy.center

The moment ##DerekHough met #DickVanDyke after dancing in his ##KCHonors tributes. ? // ? @derekhough ##kennedycenterhonors

♬ original sound - The Kennedy Center

Pentatonix

@pentatonix

A little bit of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang behind-the-scenes... ❤️? ##KCHonors ##acapella ##pentatonix

♬ original sound - Pentatonix

@lewbearbrown

In the Heights

@intheheightsmovie

@chrislxd just dropped the full routine. Grab your besties and head to his page for a duet! ?? ##dance @danadaners @eddietorresjrnyc

♬ original sound - In The Heights

Brett Boles

JJ Niemann

Juli Rudetsky-Wesley

@julirudetskywesley

I am going to really miss this when I go to college ?? ##dads ##gay ##pride ##family

♬ original sound - Juli Rudetsky-Wesley

@katebutch1

@katebutch1

##stitch with @evelynhoskins hi I'm back on tiktok with the ##abbacontent you were all wanting ##dragqueen ##mammamia ##supertrouper ##musicaltheatre

♬ original sound - Kate Butch

@dekontee2clay


