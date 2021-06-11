Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Anthony Ramos, Derek Hough & Dick Van Dyke and More!
Check out our top ten TikToks of the week featuring The M Tea, the Kennedy Center and more!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Anthony Ramos
@anthonyramosofficial
¡Hallelujah! ¡Gracias A Dios! YA BOY GOT HIS DRIVERS LICENSE TODAY! ??♬ Échale - Anthony Ramos
The Kennedy Center (Featuring Derek Hough and Dick Van Dyke!)
@kennedy.center
The moment ##DerekHough met #DickVanDyke after dancing in his ##KCHonors tributes. ? // ? @derekhough ##kennedycenterhonors♬ original sound - The Kennedy Center
Pentatonix
@pentatonix
A little bit of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang behind-the-scenes... ❤️? ##KCHonors ##acapella ##pentatonix♬ original sound - Pentatonix
@lewbearbrown
@lewbearbrown
Comment ideas for the next one ? ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##theatre ##tap ##tapdance ##dance♬ original sound - Lewis Brown
In the Heights
@intheheightsmovie
@chrislxd just dropped the full routine. Grab your besties and head to his page for a duet! ?? ##dance @danadaners @eddietorresjrnyc♬ original sound - In The Heights
Brett Boles
@brettboles
##themtea ##princeali ##aladdin ##alanmenken ##disney ##majorminor♬ original sound - The M Tea! ? with Brett Boles
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
yes, this is an Emmy Raver stan account ##theatrekid ##hamilton ##theatre ##singing ##actor ##musical ##backstage ##pov ##sing ##omg♬ original sound - Jackie
Juli Rudetsky-Wesley
@julirudetskywesley
I am going to really miss this when I go to college ?? ##dads ##gay ##pride ##family♬ original sound - Juli Rudetsky-Wesley
@katebutch1
@katebutch1
##stitch with @evelynhoskins hi I'm back on tiktok with the ##abbacontent you were all wanting ##dragqueen ##mammamia ##supertrouper ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - Kate Butch
@dekontee2clay
@dekontee2clay
We are our worst critic. You got this. ##musicaltheatre ##bway ##broadway ##acting♬ sonido original - Esteban ?