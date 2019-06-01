Web Series For Theatre Lovers Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

This week, NYC-based pianist, arranger, and music director Dan Pardo celebrates the one-year anniversary of his educational web series for musical theatre lovers, Pardo's Turn. Each 15-minute episode shines a light on a different showtune, starting with a brief musical analysis by Pardo, and followed by a discussion and casual performance alongside a special guest from the Broadway community.

Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper kicked off Pardo's self-produced series a year ago on Thursday, and in the past twelve months, other guests have included Tony Award Nominees Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Barbara Walsh, and Robert Cuccioli, among many other theatre veterans and rising stars, such as Kirsten Wyatt, James Snyder, Jenn Gambatese, Ben Davis, Lauren Marcus, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Pardo's Turn can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/pardosturn, or as a podcast on Stitcher or iTunes.





