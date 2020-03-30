We Asked Our Readers Which Broadway Character or Actress Inspires Them for Women's History Month-- Read the Responses!

As Women's History Month comes to a close, we're looking to those that inspire us most. We asked our readers which Broadway actresses and characters inspired them most and the answers blew us away!

"Tracy Turnblad has always been an inspiration. She was the first leading character that I saw that was a big girl. As a big girl as a teenager it spoke volumes! The fact that Tracy loved so freely, spoke up for those in need, and smiled her way through being bullied carried me through high school where I too was bullied because of my weight. As a performer, I am told to this day that I'm too heavy for roles sometimes.. but I always go back to Tracy and remember my worth." -Sami D. from Facebook

"When I went through cancer treatment a few years ago, I was able to listen to my ipod on speakers. Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, and Sutton Foster got me through those treatments. Listening to them put me in a calm, serene place. They get me through MRI's when I go for checkups." -Shannon F. from Facebook

"Barrett Wilbert Weed!! Besides being incredibly talented, she's so strong, has such a kind heart & she uses her platform to talk about so many important things. Barrett is the reason I love musical theatre so much & she inspires me every single day." -Kayleigh S. from Facebook

"Jessie Mueller! I talk about her all the time, but it comes with good reason. She is incredibly talented, and she is definitely one of my biggest inspirations. Also let's not forget when she performed at the Tonys with laryngitis. I mean c'mon." -@emma_higton22

"Patti Murin!! her kindness, generosity, and her mental health advocacy have changed my life. also, she gives the BEST hugs" -@haydenallie13

"The late great Elaine Stritch, who taught me to love my alto voice, to embrace my brassiness, and never to apologize for who I am. She's the woman who sparked my love for theatre and she continues to inspire me every day. Everybody rise." -@shelbysrees

"The Queens of Six! love them all and I love the girl power that they have. Powerful individuals and when they come together they just blow me away." -@thatboleyngxrl

"Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler was the first Broadway actress my daughter introduced to me and so the bar has been set impossibly high. Her humanity shines thru in every note and nuance." -@TheTerribleHook

"Definitely Christie Prades portraying Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! (Broadway, US tour, West End). Christie didn't just act the part, she 'lived' it & connected with the audience in a way that is so rare to experience. She embodies all that is good & this rubs off on others." -@syko77

"annabeth from the lightning thief musical is SUCH a strong inspiring female character for me plus Kristin Stokes did an amazing job of portraying her." -@bwaystokes

"character is for sure elphaba. she is one of my earliest empowerment icons and her passion for change moved me. actress would be Eva Noblezada. as a filipino, i look up to her so much. she is young but her wisdom and talent are overwhelming. i love them." -@caroljessceo

"Amber Gray's portrayals of strong, fierce females are truly spectacles for the books. She breathes new, fresh life into every role she takes on." -@proudanddefiant

"katherine from newsies! her determination to make a change and help the newsies has been so inspirational to me and helped me figure out that i wanted to work behind the scenes on broadway so that others can find characters that they also feel like they can connect with!" -@bwaycarrie

"Kelli O'Hara inspires me because she has the most beautiful voice and stage presence. I am inspired by the classic Broadway characters, such as the Marias in the Sound of Music and West Side Story, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and Anna in The King and I." -@sopranoabbe

"I have adored Belle since the Beauty and the Beast first opened when I was a kid. I even wrote to Susan Egan as a teenager and was blown away when she wrote back. She's been so kind to me over the years. It's really meant a lot!" -@AngiBelle1

"I have so many leading ladies that inspire me with both their talent and their kindness towards their fans. At the top of that list are Stephanie J Block, Alice Ripley, and Carolee Carmello, three women who I can only dream to be like one day." -@getbackjoey19

"Elle Woods for sure, she not only proves herself she is more than a pretty face, she is able to let go a big internship because of what happened with the professor, must girls must have taken it, Also she proved Warner she was serious and she didn't needed him to be so, she graduated law school and proposed to her boyfriend and idk but that's how wholesome, confident and empowered I aspire to be." -@satisfiedbaguette

"Eliza Hamilton-her strength, kindness, and ability to forgive in the face of heartbreaking difficulties. Zoe Murphy-similar reasons. Her authenticity and how she is always true to herself and her emotions. How she doesn't let her experiences and abuse turn her hard or cruel, but is still empathetic and caring to others. And by the end of the show, the grace and forgiveness she is able to extend to both Evan and herself." -@rebekahelle

"I wrote my college admissions essay on female musical theatre characters that inspire me! I chose Anya from Anastasia, Cady Heron from Mean Girls, Katherine Plumber from Newsies and Campbell from Bring it On. I was abandoned at an orphanage as a baby so I relate to Anya because of the lack of knowledge of family. Cady because high school "girl world" is always a struggle. I used to be a cheerleader and One Perfect Moment basically described my life, but Campbell refuses to give up on her dreams. Then finally and probably most personally for me, I chose Katherine Plumber because I'm an aspiring journalist. I'm a female editor in chief of my school's paper and there have been many times that the male editors/staff writers that I'm responsible for don't listen to me. But I always think back to Katherine's time where she had to fight to even write hard news." -@abbymortesen

"Sutton Foster because she is a triple threat and she is just so incredibly talented in anything she does" -@rhiannon__bigtuna

"Heather Headley as Aida! I love the character's sense of responsibility to her people, her compassion for her enemies, and her wholehearted commitment to love. Heather played her with an incredible strength and vulnerability: a truly modern princess! A beautiful role in an underappreciated musical - I miss her!" -@mamaroode

"Katherine Plumber for sure. She tried so hard to do what she loved even with all of the controversy surrounding it. She went against her father's better judgement to do something wonderful. She's a hero." -@kalie_ann_01

"Stephanie J. Block! 100% my theater role model! She's soooo talented and makes me want to follow my dreams" -@danigeek01

"Erika Henningsen! Not only did she absolutely kill it as Cady in Mean Girls, but the fact that she used her position for charitable efforts such as the book drive is beyond inspiring. She's a prime example of a good human." -@kaitlynmueller

"Rachel Chavkin without a doubt. She's the reason I'm pursuing directing and I owe her all my love and respect. Seeing a female director create the best theatre I've ever experienced will never stop inspiring- and while carrying a child???? Incredible woman." -@rebekahwittman

"Marin Mazzie-- totally and completely. What struck me first was her low strong speaking voice which reached my 14 year old ears all the way in my Oklahoma City living room via The Rosie O'Donnell Show. She was a force. Warm. Striking. I remember seeing her performances and for the first time a woman who didn't play sweet, small, naive or smile all the time in her roles. I saw myself in her. Her roles her-- were the kind I wanted to grow in. She was much more of an earth mother and the truth, power, and strength in her words and performances inspired me to aspire to have a career in the arts." -@tiffanborelli

"Caitlin Kinnunen as Emma Nolan and Izzy McCalla as Alyssa Greene! They brought such incredible characters to life in The Prom and told an amazing story. These two validated thousands of people and made people feel seen, some for the first time." -@je55dickie

"Renee Rapp. She's so talented and I'm literally in awe of her when she sings. Add that to the fact she's just really funny and kind and it makes her someone I aspire to be like" -@jess_taylor03

"Bea Bottom from Something Rotten! She lived in a very patriarchal period, but did that stop her? Absolutely not, she did whatever she wanted and she never stopped being kind and wise" -@_fxlsettolxnd_

"Beth Leavel. Crazy talent. Incredible belt. And the nicest, realest, human being on the planet." -@yoyodonuts

"Julia Trojan in Bandstand (originated by Laura Osnes). Her strength will never fail to amaze me. She has so much hope and love in the midst of her pain, and I respect that so deeply." -@hjski1874

"Elizabeth Schuyler from Hamilton. She's so strong and brave and her efforts go unnoticed." -@h0ney._.bees

"Keala Settle is my inspiration for unapologetically representing all strong Polynesians" -@cleowithmayo

"Christy Altomare. She not only is so sweet and has a stunning voice but she cares for her fans" -@daughter_of_aphrodite

"Denee Benton- her self love is inspiring" -@webdybird

"Nala. For me, she represents the strength we have to have when we have problems." -@dave_g.v

"Lesli Margherita: for being confident in herself and inspiring 12 year old me to act" -@_ashtonhololob_

"Elizabeth Stanley because she is such a strong woman and represents this through MJ" -@jaggedlittlepeeps

"Captain Beverly Bass because of her defiance of the norms and her perseverance" -@gay_in_sakaar

"Karen Olivo! She is the heart and soul of the Moulin Rouge with so much depth and beauty" -@sarfariana

"Lea Salonga. She was a trailblazer for Asian representation in musical theater" -@remi.shirayanagi

"Taylor Louderman. Because she is always doing what she believes and is a sweet person." -@lizzy_bentzel

"Patina Miller because of her hard work and attack she brings to all her performances!" -@cameron__228

"Ali Stroker, 'nuff said." -@sabrina.cagampan

"Barbra Streisand because she taught me to love my imperfections!" -@amanda.876932

"Christine Canigula from Be More Chill! She is the proudest theatre kid and doesn't care who knows it!" -@m1a_coss











































