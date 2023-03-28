Social Roundup: Sharing Your Theatre Memories on World Theatre Day!

Yesterday was World Theatre Day! In honor of the occasion, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to send us their videos and photos with their greatest theatre memories. Check out some of their responses below.

When I was 14 or 15 years old I played the Witch in Into The Woods at GSA. Up until that day, I didn't take theatre seriously. It was honestly just fun and games. I remember when the cast list came out my teachers pulled me into the office and said "Nasia, we are going to give you this role, but you have to take it seriously. You have SO much potential, but you NEED to buckle down" That conversation changed my life, that show changed my LIFE. I am forever in debt to my teachers at GSA.

I feel so blessed, as an actor, to be able to tell stories, create character's, and help people escape the outside world for a few hours. The theatre is my home. It's my safe place.

In honor of world theater day, I'm posting one of my fav broadway memories: the closing performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box. It was a bittersweet day.

My favourite theatre memory happened last summer when I travelled from Europe all the way to New York to see Hugh Jackman in @musicmanbway ❤️

Happy happy world Theatre day!!! I am throwing it back to when my sister and I sang Book of Mormon ... theatre is forever my first love!

Twitter

Just having met Jordan Fisher at the Sweeney Todd stage door Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/Tghdcbvpwi - Katie Galvin (@kgalvin19) March 27, 2023

For my 40th birthday, my husband managed to take me to see my 2 favorite Broadway actors in the #addamsfamilybroadway. It was so magical: happy tears rolled down my cheeks for the first 15 minutes of the show. - Rachel Bailey (@MrsRachelBailey) March 27, 2023

Having my play BOULEVARD OF BOLD DREAMS be featured on the news and be published in new papers this year.



Never in my wildest dreams. Only up from here. Broadway, here we come.



Happy #WorldTheaterday2023 https://t.co/iWgBTicliR pic.twitter.com/PjWVSLPcHR - LaDarrion Williams (@ItsLaDarrion) March 27, 2023

Taking Mom to see "A Chorus Line" for her 50th birthday in 1978. We had dinner at Sardi's first. - Liz B.

Happy world theatre day! The photo is from our last youth musical. This premiere was a queer version of Snow White set in 1930s NYC.

- Pegasus Playhouse.