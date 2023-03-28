Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Social
Click Here for More on BWW Social
Social Roundup: Sharing Your Theatre Memories on World Theatre Day!

Social Roundup: Sharing Your Theatre Memories on World Theatre Day!

We asked readers to send us their videos and photos with their greatest theatre memories for World Theatre Day!

Mar. 28, 2023  

Yesterday was World Theatre Day! In honor of the occasion, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to send us their videos and photos with their greatest theatre memories. Check out some of their responses below.

When I was 14 or 15 years old I played the Witch in Into The Woods at GSA. Up until that day, I didn't take theatre seriously. It was honestly just fun and games. I remember when the cast list came out my teachers pulled me into the office and said "Nasia, we are going to give you this role, but you have to take it seriously. You have SO much potential, but you NEED to buckle down" That conversation changed my life, that show changed my LIFE. I am forever in debt to my teachers at GSA.

I feel so blessed, as an actor, to be able to tell stories, create character's, and help people escape the outside world for a few hours. The theatre is my home. It's my safe place.

In honor of world theater day, I'm posting one of my fav broadway memories: the closing performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box. It was a bittersweet day.

My favourite theatre memory happened last summer when I travelled from Europe all the way to New York to see Hugh Jackman in @musicmanbway ❤️

Happy happy world Theatre day!!! I am throwing it back to when my sister and I sang Book of Mormon ... theatre is forever my first love!

Twitter

Taking Mom to see "A Chorus Line" for her 50th birthday in 1978. We had dinner at Sardi's first.

- Liz B.

Social Roundup: Sharing Your Theatre Memories on World Theatre Day!

Happy world theatre day! The photo is from our last youth musical. This premiere was a queer version of Snow White set in 1930s NYC.

- Pegasus Playhouse.



Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch a Musical Tribute and Follow BroadwayWorld on Post! Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Musical Tribute and Follow BroadwayWorld on Post!
Watch this musical wrap up of Post.news and give BroadwayWorld a follow for up-to-date theatre news!
TITANIQUEs John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Watch A Clip of Seduces Me Photo
TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'
Tune into our Instagram story today as John Riddle brings you behind the scenes of opening night of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre! Plus watch a clip of John Riddle singing 'Seduces Me' from the off-Broadway sensation.
BWW Poll: Is Turkey Lurkey Time A Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song? Photo
BWW Poll: Is 'Turkey Lurkey Time' A Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song?
Thanksgiving is here and it's 'Turkey Lurkey' time! ... right?
Get A Free Schmackarys Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO! Photo
Get A Free Schmackary's Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO!
This week KIMBERLY AKIMBO and Schmackary's are teaming up to to 'make your shitty life better!' This week only, Broadway fans can stop by Schmackary's in New York between 4 and 6 pm for one free cookie of your choice, including the new Kimberly's Great Adventure Cookie.

More Hot Stories For You


The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'
March 28, 2023

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Minskoff Theatre for the years-in-the-making Ragtime reunion concert benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund. You can read the late Terrence McNally's note to the audience in full here.
Photos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere NowherePhotos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere Nowhere
March 28, 2023

OUT, the leading LGBTQ+ fashion and lifestyle publication, unveiled its March/April issue on March 24th, featuring Emmy-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning icon Billy Porter on the cover. Porter recently celebrated his OUT Magazine cover at Somewhere Nowhere. Check out photos here!
Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain CallVideo: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call
March 28, 2023

Just last night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch as Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara and more take their bows at the end of the big night!
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This SeptemberHAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September
March 28, 2023

Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. 
Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!
March 28, 2023

Top stories: Check out our coverage from opening night of Sweeney Todd, plus watch a video message from Rachel Brosnahan in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
share