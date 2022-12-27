Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Social
Click Here for More on BWW Social

VIDEO: Watch a Musical Tribute and Follow BroadwayWorld on Post!

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? BroadwayWorld is now on Post.news.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Songwriter, storyteller, and Post user, Tara Trudel has created a musical wrap up of Post.news in 2022! Post is a "A Social Platform for Real People, Real News, and Civil Conversations" - and you can now follow BroadwayWorld there for all of your theatre news.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Watch a Musical Tribute and Follow BroadwayWorld on Post! If you're looking for an alternate or additional platform to Twitter, Post.news is a micro-blogging site that allows users to post, comment, like, share, and repost content with no word limit on posts. On Post, you can read content from a variety of sources without jumping between different websites. Join BroadwayWorld on Post.news to access up-to-date theatre news online!

Follow us on Post.news here »


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
TITANIQUEs John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Watch A Clip of Seduces Me Photo
TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'
Tune into our Instagram story today as John Riddle brings you behind the scenes of opening night of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre! Plus watch a clip of John Riddle singing 'Seduces Me' from the off-Broadway sensation.
BWW Poll: Is Turkey Lurkey Time A Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song? Photo
BWW Poll: Is 'Turkey Lurkey Time' A Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song?
Thanksgiving is here and it's 'Turkey Lurkey' time! ... right?
Get A Free Schmackarys Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO! Photo
Get A Free Schmackary's Cookie on KIMBERLY AKIMBO!
This week KIMBERLY AKIMBO and Schmackary's are teaming up to to 'make your shitty life better!' This week only, Broadway fans can stop by Schmackary's in New York between 4 and 6 pm for one free cookie of your choice, including the new Kimberly's Great Adventure Cookie.
VIDEO: Heather Headley Sings Shadowland in Honor of THE LION KINGs 25th Anniversary Photo
VIDEO: Heather Headley Sings 'Shadowland' in Honor of THE LION KING's 25th Anniversary
Heather Headley took to Instagram to share a video of her singing 'Shadowland' in honor of the 25th anniversary of The Lion King. Heather Headley originated the role of Nala in The Lion King, which celebrated their anniversary last night at the Minskoff Theatre.

From This Author - Social Watch


JOY's Erika Henningsen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!JOY's Erika Henningsen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
December 21, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story, as Erika Henningsen takes over to take you behind the scenes of Joy at George Street Playhouse!
THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Analise Scarpaci Takes Over Our Instagram Today!THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Analise Scarpaci Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
December 10, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story today as Analise Scarpaci takes you behind the scenes of The Sound of Music at the Paper Mill Playhouse!
ADVENT CAROLNDER's Joel Waggoner and Julia Mattison Take Over Our Instagram Today!ADVENT CAROLNDER's Joel Waggoner and Julia Mattison Take Over Our Instagram Today!
December 9, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story today as Joel & Julia of Advent Carolnder give you a taste of their Haunted Holiday Singalong and their live show at Chelsea Music Hall!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Jess LeProtto Takes Over Our Instagram!A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Jess LeProtto Takes Over Our Instagram!
December 4, 2022

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jess LeProtto takes you behind the scenes with the cast of A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical on opening night!
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER's Ellie Smith Takes Over Our Instagram Today!RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER's Ellie Smith Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
December 3, 2022

Tune into our Instagram story as Ellie Smith takes you behind the scenes of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Tuacahn Center for the Arts!
share