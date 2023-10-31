BroadwayWorld Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes!

Happy Halloween! We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during the Halloween weekend! Check out costumes below inspired by Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and many more from theater fans.

Want to have your costume featured? Tag BroadwayWorld in your costume photos!

Lola - Kinky Boots

Cinderella - Bad Cinderella

Marty McFly - Back to the Future

Maria - The Sound of Music

Phantom - The Phantom of the Opera

Seymour and Orin - Little Shop of Horrors

Seymour - Little Shop of Horrors

Little Seymour

- Cortney Jo S.

Elphaba - Wicked

Bombalurina - Cats

Katherine Howard - Six

Catherine Parr - Six

Frankenfurter - Rocky Horror Picture Show

Not so sure if our small town is ready for Rainer’s iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show debut tomorrow for Halloween in middle school, but she’s sure Broadway can handle it. ?? pic.twitter.com/NXVZLcZSlc — Katherine Lemons Stoyer (@little13lemon) October 30, 2023

JD & Veronica - Heathers

JD & Veronica in the house, repping Heathers!

- G-Ricky S.

Annie - Annie

- Sal C.

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice

Belle - Beauty and the Beast

-Ashley J.

Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

-Ashley R.