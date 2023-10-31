BroadwayWorld Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes!
Happy Halloween! We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during the Halloween weekend! Check out costumes below inspired by Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and many more from theater fans.
Want to have your costume featured? Tag BroadwayWorld in your costume photos!
#BWWHalloween Seymour and Twoie! pic.twitter.com/fJdBd2wcoV— Becky Spurr (@becky_spurr) October 31, 2023
Little Seymour
- Cortney Jo S.
Not so sure if our small town is ready for Rainer’s iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show debut tomorrow for Halloween in middle school, but she’s sure Broadway can handle it. ?? pic.twitter.com/NXVZLcZSlc— Katherine Lemons Stoyer (@little13lemon) October 30, 2023
JD & Veronica in the house, repping Heathers!
- G-Ricky S.
- Sal C.
-Ashley J.
-Ashley R.
