By: Oct. 31, 2023

Happy Halloween! We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during the Halloween weekend! Check out costumes below inspired by Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and many more from theater fans.

Want to have your costume featured? Tag BroadwayWorld in your costume photos!

Lola - Kinky Boots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeremy Singh (@jeremythetea)

Cinderella - Bad Cinderella

Marty McFly - Back to the Future

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Seth Abel (@sethabelphoto)

Maria - The Sound of Music

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddy (@maddymcb)

Phantom - The Phantom of the Opera

Seymour and Orin - Little Shop of Horrors

 Seymour - Little Shop of Horrors

 

Little Seymour

- Cortney Jo S.

Elphaba - Wicked

 Bombalurina - Cats

Katherine Howard - Six 

Catherine Parr - Six

Frankenfurter - Rocky Horror Picture Show

JD & Veronica - Heathers 

JD & Veronica in the house, repping Heathers!

- G-Ricky S.

Annie - Annie

- Sal C.

Beetlejuice - Beetlejuice

Belle - Beauty and the Beast

-Ashley J. 

Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

-Ashley R.



BroadwayWorld Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes!
