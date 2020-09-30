Watch The Goes Wrong Show on Amazon Prime Video!

NOW AVAILABLE ON Originally aired on BBC1 in the UK,

The Goes Wrong Show is now available to

watch on Amazon Prime in the U.S. From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Drama Society perform a half-hour play, in front of a live studio audience: a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable. And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors risk life & limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on...