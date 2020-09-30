Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Watch The Goes Wrong Show on Amazon Prime Video!

Article Pixel

Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors risk life & limb and the studio audience are threatened.

Sep. 30, 2020  

The Goes Wrong Show - Now available on Amazon Prime Video

NOW AVAILABLE ON

Prime Video logo

The Goes Wrong Show

The Goes Wrong Show - Now available on Amazon Prime Video
Originally aired on BBC1 in the UK,
The Goes Wrong Show is now available to
watch on Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Divider line

Watch the trailer

Divider line
From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Drama Society perform a half-hour play, in front of a live studio audience: a horror story, a wartime drama, a legal thriller, a period romance, a deep south melodrama and a Christmas fable. And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors risk life & limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on...

Watch here on Prime Video


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You