Watch: Tenor Amine Hachem Releases New Single and Music Video 'Hard Times Come Again No More'

Lebanese-American Tenor, Amine Hachem, has released his new single and music video Hard Times Come Again No More, written by Stephen Foster in 1854, and newly arranged by Brian Holman & Amine Hachem.

The music video is directed by Andrew Hachem.

Watch below!

NOTE FROM AMINE:

"I share with you a song that observes the hardships we've encountered this past year. A worldwide pandemic, the Beirut explosion, natural disasters across the globe, political instability, loss of livelihoods, and the complete shut down of many industries including show business have left many of us reconstructing our lives.

This song has allowed me to reflect deeply and discover that indeed hard times seem to follow us no matter where we find ourselves in history. It's also reinforced in me the understanding of what is important in life; the fortunate looking out for the less fortunate.

I hope we come out of these times stronger and more resilient. May this rendition of Stephen Foster's piece bring solace to your mind, warmth to your heart, and hope for a better tomorrow.

All of the people you see in the video are friends and family, including the puppy."

HARD TIMES COME AGAIN NO MORE

is available on all digital platforms:

iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Anghami

Amine Hachem is a Lebanese-American operatic and crossover tenor who has performed across the United States, Europe, & the Middle East. His sold-out Carnegie Hall debut, "A Middle Eastern Christmas", was voted one of the top 10 best shows of the season by Metro New York.

He has performed across the globe at venues including Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, the Henry Ford Museum, the Basilica of St. Patrick's Cathedral, the MGM Grand Casino, the Bellagio Las Vegas, Broadway's 54 Below, Birdland, the Waldorf Astoria, Gotham Hall, Chicago's The Green Mill, Andrew W. Mellon Hall Auditorium, Elebash Recital Hall, the Metropolitan Club, Merkin Hall, Palais des Congrès de Montréal, and Casino Du Liban. Amine is also known for doing voice-over work that includes the Arabic version of Dr. T's character from the popular game Boom Beach. He has starred in a TV pilot called "Love and Opera" on WE TV, appeared in the film Ocean's 8, and has also performed on the runways of New York Fashion Week.