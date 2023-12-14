Watch: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's 'Old Friends' Music Video Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez

Just in time for the holidays, you can now watch the official music video “OLD FRIENDS” featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez from the New Broadway Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along.

Check it out below!

Availalbe now in the digital format with the physical CD set for release on January 12 (preorder here), the New Broadway Cast Album was produced by David Caddick, David Lai, Joel Fram and Maria Friedman, and recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY. The album also includes new liner notes from Director and Album Producer Maria Friedman as well as former New York Times Chief Theater Critic, Ben Brantley.



“Merrily We Roll Along’s initial short run may have been nothing but a footnote in the illustrious career of Stephen Sondheim without the preservation of his amazing score on the Original Broadway Cast Recording,” says Scott Farthing, EVP of Sony Masterworks U.S. “How amazing that over 40 years later, Masterworks Broadway had the opportunity to memorialize the musical’s celebrated new revival to live alongside the iconic original album.”



Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Calvin James Davis, Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.



MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. Merrily We Roll Along officially opened on Tuesday, October 10 and runs for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street).



Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.



