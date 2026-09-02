Video: INK Film Adaptation Releases Teaser Trailer





The film adaptation of INK, directed by Danny Boyle, has released an all new teaser trailer. INK will be released in select theaters on December 11, 2026, and will be available on Netflix in the United States and Latin America beginning January 8, 2027. Check out the video here!

The film stars Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy. It is directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle and written by James Graham, based on his Tony- and Olivier Award-winning original play of the same name.

INK is produced by Danny Boyle, Tracey Seaward, Tessa Ross and Michael Ellenberg. Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern and Joe Naftalin executive produce for STUDIOCANAL, while Tonia Davis, Zoë Edwards, James Graham and Sudie Smyth also serve as executive producers for STUDIOCANAL.

INK is a STUDIOCANAL, Media Res and House Productions film.

About INK

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee James Graham and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee, Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold, ran at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre from April to July 2019. Read the reviews here.

Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller starred in Ink with David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Andrew Durand, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Erin Neufer, Kevin Pariseau, Rana Roy, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, and Tara Summers. Following a successful run at the Almeida Theatre in 2017, Ink opened in the West End at the Duke of York's Theatre, where it ran through January 2018.

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