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Photos: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, and More Take First Bows in HADESTOWN

The new cast members, which also include Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko, began performances on September 1.

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Hadestown welcomed new stars Jasmin Savoy BrownNorbert Leo Butz, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko on Tuesday, September 1. Get a first look at the new cast members taking their first bows in the photos below!

Television and film star Brown joins as ‘Eurydice,’ with two-time Tony Award winner Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Davis is ‘Hades,’ Tony Award nominee Iman is ‘Persephone,’ and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko is ‘Orpheus.’

Watch a video of their first curtain call here.

Hadestown originated as  Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. 

Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Get Hadestown Tickets From $139

More on this show: Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording · 5/27/2026


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