Video: HADESTOWN Welcomes Norbert Leo Butz, Jasmin Savoy Brown & More

Hadestown welcomed new stars Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko on Tuesday night. Get a first look at the new cast members with a video of their first bows below!

Television and film star Brown joins as ‘Eurydice,’ with two-time Tony Award winner Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Davis is ‘Hades,’ Tony Award nominee Iman is ‘Persephone,’ and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko is ‘Orpheus.’

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

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