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Video: Watch Rita Moreno Visit TITANIQUE on Broadway

In a new video filmed by Frankie Grande, Moreno can be seen speaking backstage to Jim Parsons, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and more.

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Rita Moreno boarded the ship of dreams recently, visiting Titanique on Broadway. Watch a video of the EGOT winner visit the company backstage at the St. James Theatre, where jokingly called the cast "filthy people" discussing the show's raunchy humor.

In a new video filmed by Frankie Grande, Moreno can be seen speaking to Jim Parsons, Melissa Barrera, John Riddle, and more.

"It is one of the most difficult singing shows I've ever seen. I'm just astonished and I'm just so happy that I'm a little bitty piece of this. It's so nice when I come backstage and people know who I am. I'm not being modest. I'm still the Puerto Rican kid, you know? And if I go on one more moment, I'm going to cry and I don't want to do that."

Titanique is the musical comedy that reimagines the story of Titanic set entirely to the music of Celine Dion. The show has built a reputation on Broadway for blending campy humor with pop hits, drawing celebrity visitors and cameo appearances throughout its run at the St. James Theatre.

Moreno's stop follows a pattern of high-profile guests turning up at the production. Several stars, like Patti LuPone, Scott Hoying, and more, recently joined the cast during a performance during a special fan night.

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More on this show: Video: The Cast of TITANIQUE on Broadway Sings 'Taking Chances' · 6/5/2026


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