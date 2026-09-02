Video: Inside Rehearsals for OKLAHOMA! at Mill Mountain Theatre

Mill Mountain Theatre has released rehearsal footage of OKLAHOMA!, a bold new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's landmark musical, directed and choreographed by Héctor Flores Jr., running September 15 through October 4, 2026.

Set in a contemporary time period and featuring a strikingly reimagined cast, this production brings the iconic 1943 musical into 2026, placing an African-American leading ensemble at the center of one of the most influential musicals in the American theatrical canon. By relocating the story to a contemporary world and embracing inclusive casting, Flores Jr. and his creative team examine the musical's familiar themes of love, belonging, community, power, violence, and the struggle to determine who gets to define the future from a distinctly 21st-century perspective.

"I'm not a replica director. I wanted to create a theatrical experience that would bring this classic from 1943 into 2026," said Flores. "I believe this Oklahoma! will spark conversations." He added, "Oklahoma! is a piece that audiences think they know, but underneath the beautiful songs and sweeping romance are questions that are still very much with us."

Raven Chareal leads the cast as Laurey Williams, with Dwayne Washington as Curly McLain, Darius-Anthony Robinson as Aunt Eller, Justin Jackson as Will Parker, Ashlinn Blevins as Ado Annie Carnes, Gregory Carr II as Ali Hakim, Chris Shepard as Andrew Carnes, and Dean Marino as Jud Fry. Sharlane Conner serves as associate director and choreographer. The production also features conservatory spotlight performers Natalie Thorell and Drew D'Alessandro, selected to perform alongside the professional company as part of Mill Mountain's educational mission.

First produced on Broadway in 1943, OKLAHOMA! fundamentally changed the American musical by integrating its songs and dances into the dramatic storytelling, introducing audiences to songs including 'Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin',' 'The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,' 'People Will Say We're in Love,' and 'Oklahoma!'

Opening night is September 16. For tickets and additional information, visit MillMountain.org.

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