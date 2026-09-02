SPIRITED AWAY Stage Adaptation Will Come to Cinemas in October

The live stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away will screen in US cinemas this October as part of Ghibli Fest. The production will be shown in its original Japanese language with English subtitles for two nights only on October 1 and 8.

Filmed during the production’s 2022 run presented by TOHO Co., Ltd at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, the stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables. Check out photos from the show here.

GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment will release two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto (October 1) and Mone Kamishiraishi (October 8), double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan’s finest actors.

The animated feature, Spirited Away, also marks its 25th anniversary this year and hits theatres for Ghibli Fest later this year October 17 to 21. Please visit GhibliFest.com for additional details.

About Spirited Away

Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation, full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Adapted and directed by Tony Award®-winner John Caird (Les Misérables), two unique casts and performances were filmed during the show’s acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro.

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