Video: First Look at THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Musical Ahead of Public Theatre Premiere





Ahead of its highly-anticipated North American premiere this fall at The Public Theater, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has now been extended through Sunday, November 22. The production officially starts previews on Thursday, October 8. Before performances begin, take a first look at the cast in a new trailer.

The video shows stars Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene), Britney Coleman (Gwyns), and more in New York City's South Street Seaport.

Following a highly acclaimed production in London’s West End, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button makes its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, this is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.

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