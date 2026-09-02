DANCING WITH THE STARS Pro Jenna Johnson Is 'Manifesting' Joining CHICAGO on Broadway

Another Dancing With the Stars cast member ready to join Chicago on Broadway! Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who has won the competition series twice, is throwing her hat in the ring to play Roxie Hart.

In a new video on her Instagram, the dancing pro reveals she is "manifesting" playing Chicago's leading lady.

"I would love to do Chicago. I would love to be Roxie Hart. Can we just like put this into the universe because I would absolutely move to New York for that dream role. I would work my little booty off. So I just wanted to put it out there. Chicago, if you’re looking for someone!"

The idea comes as she is staying in New York City for the Dancing With the Stars cast reveal on Good Morning America. She states that staying in the city "just feels like a little fantasy," stating that she and her husband, fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, would love to move for a job.

Johnson will be paired with Glee star Harry Shum Jr in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on Tuesday, September 15.

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