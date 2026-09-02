Video: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Discuss Reuniting For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING





Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell appeared on TODAY to discuss their upcoming Broadway run of Jamie Lloyd's modernized version of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, describing the production as a dance party take on the classic comedy. The pair also reflected on a friendship that stretches back decades, long before either had set foot on a major stage or screen.

Atwell recalled meeting Hiddleston under much humbler circumstances than a Broadway marquee. "We met at an audition for drama school and never forgot that moment. It feels very lucky... Now here we are doing Shakespeare," she said. The remark framed their MUCH ADO collaboration as something of a full-circle moment for two performers whose paths first crossed as young hopefuls trying to break into the industry.

The conversation also turned to the pair's shared screen work, with Hiddleston and Atwell discussing their return to their roles in "Avengers: Doomsday."

Watch the full interview here!

About Much Ado About Nothing

The entire cast and creative team of the London production will reunite on Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre. Preview performances will begin on Saturday, October 31 ahead of a Thursday, November 19 official opening night. Much Ado About Nothing will play through Sunday, January 10, 2027 only.

The production will star Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award nominee, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell as ‘Beatrice.' The cast also feature Mara Huf as ‘Hero,’ Mika Onyx Johnson as ‘Borachio,’ Gerald Kyd as ‘Don Pedro,’ Forbes Masson as ‘Leonato,’ Phillip Olagoke as ‘Friar Francis,’ Mason Alexander Park as ‘Margaret,’ James Phoon as ‘Claudio,’ and Tim Steed as ‘Don John’.

Park will be making their Broadway debut in Much Ado About Nothing. For their performance as ‘Margaret’ in London, Park was nominated for the The Sunday Times and National Theatre’s prestigious Ian Charleson Award, celebrating the best classical stage performances by actors under the age of 30. Additionally, this Spring, they received rave reviews for originating the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the West End production of Cole Escola’s comedy smash Oh, Mary.

Lloyd’s staging previously ran at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End in 2025. The production was nominated for four Standard Theatre Awards and four Critics’ Circle Awards, including Best Director for Lloyd and Best Shakespearean Performance for both Hiddleston and Atwell.

Read the reviews for the London production here and check out photos here.

The design team for Much Ado About Nothing includes Standard Theatre Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic & costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers & composers), Olivier Award winner Fabian Aloise (choreographer), Jon Glew (UK associate director & text editor), Stuart Burt, CDG (UK casting director), Jim Carnahan, CSA & Alexandre Bleau, CSA (US casting directors), Carole Hancock (hair, wigs & make-up), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy coordinator) and Johnny Milani (production stage manager).

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Related Stories 1 MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Reveals Full Cast, Dates, & More

Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Learn more about the cast, creative team, and dates here!