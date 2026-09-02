Two Stars of City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Are Also Part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's WARRIORS

Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrated today's In The Heights casting announcement with two of its stars in the Warriors rehearsal room. The Tony winner shared that it's a "bit of a day" as he celebrates with Matte Martinez and Jaci Calderon.

In a new post on Instagram, Miranda congratulated the cast of the upcoming production, including Martinez as 'Usnavi' and Calderon as 'Nina.' He confirms that both of them are involved in Warriors – his new musical that is slated to open on Broadway in spring 2027.

"Our new Usnavi and Nina are on Warriors too, so it’s a bit of a day here at rehearsal. Full City Center cast announcement is at [New York City Center] and it’s stacked to the rafters. It won’t be long now…"

The cast of the Tony Award winning musical also includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia),Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila). See the full cast here.

City Center's Annual Gala Production In the Heights opens October 28 for a special three-week-run through November 15, 2026.

The Warriors summer workshop also included Jasmine Cephas Jones, Casey Likes, Gizel Jiménez, Donald Webber Jr., Sasha Allen, Kenita Miller, Khaila Wilcoxon, Julia Kimiko Harriman, Raúl Contreras, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Pierre Jean Gonzalez, Cody Renard Richard, Victoria David John, Warren Egypt Franklin, and Aneesa Folds. Official casting for the Broadway production has yet to be announced.

Based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture The Warriors and the book The Warriors by Sol Yurick, and licensed for the stage by Paramount Products & Experiences, the musical Warriors will open on Broadway in April 2027. Tickets will go on sale in October 2026.

Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.

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