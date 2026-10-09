Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 9, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 09, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Good morning, theatre lovers! Ready to catch up on all the Broadway buzz? We've got a stellar lineup of stories to get your day started. Dive into our deep dive on the music of GALILEO with composers Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, get a hilarious behind-the-scenes look as Richard Ridge encounters Audrey II in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, and learn about the stellar cast joining A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at La MaMa. Plus, catch Christopher Jackson reflecting on his return to HAMILTON a decade later, and so much more!
Keep scrolling for all the latest news, casting announcements, reviews, and exclusive content!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Zoe Sarnak & Michael Weiner Look to the Stars to Find the Sound of GALILEO
What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, who wrote the score for Broadway's out of this world new musical, Galileo. Watch as they unpack the title character's big Act 1 anthem, 'Heaven's Changing.'
Video: Man Vs. Plant- Watch Richard Ridge Get Eaten by Audrey II at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
What does it take to become plant food? BroadwayWorld’s Richard Ridge headed to the Westside Theatre to find out! Did he make it out in one piece? Watch the video to see Richard get up close and very personal with one of musical theatre’s most famous puppets!
Carla Gugino, Fred Hechinger, Tom Pecinka, and Riley Prior Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at La MaMa
Carla Gugino (Beatrice), Fred Hechinger (Rodolpho), Tony Award nominee Tom Pecinka (Marco), and Riley Prior (Catherine) will join the previously announced Academy Award winner and Tony Award®nominee Sam Rockwell and Tony, Olivier, and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina. Performances for this strictly limited, 13- week engagement begin on November 27, with an opening night on Sunday, December 13.
|Must Watch
|Video: Christopher Jackson Is Finding New Meaning in HAMILTON Ten Years Later
by Sam Anctil
A decade after originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton, Jackson has returned to the Broadway phenomenon—and this time around, he's experiencing the show in an entirely new way. Watch the full interview with Jackson as he reflects on returning to Hamilton, how the landmark musical changed his life, his pre-show routine, and why live theatre remains sacred to him.. (more...)
|Video: Gaten Matarazzo Sings RENT in New West End Revival
by Michael Major
Gaten Matarazzo and the company of the new West End revival of RENT perform the title song in a first look video of the production. The new production celebrates 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway.. (more...)
|Video: SMALL TOWN at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Ogunquit Playhouse's world premiere musical SMALL TOWN, built around John Mellencamp's songs, is now playing in Maine, with new footage capturing its opening.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton, and More Will Reunite For CHICAGO 30th Anniversary Celebration
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway company of CHICAGO will celebrate 30 years on Broadway this November, with a special star-studded one-night-only event, featuring original company members Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton.. (more...)
|FALSETTOS Reunion Concert Adds Third New York Performance and London Dates
by Stephi Wild
The sold-out 10th anniversary reunion concert of FALSETTOS will add a third New York performance at Carnegie Hall and travel to The London Palladium, featuring the original 2016 revival cast.. (more...)
|Chilina Kennedy and Max Monnig Will Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Chilina Kennedy will step back into the role of Myrtle Wilson, and Max Monnig will make his Broadway debut as Tom Buchanan in the Broadway musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel The Great Gatsby.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/8/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
LITTLE MISS PERFECT Creator Joriah Kwamé to Receive 2026 Stephen Schwartz Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Guild Foundation has named composer, lyricist, playwright, and former DGF Fellow Joriah Kwamé is the 2026 recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Award.. (more...)
Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program Opens Applications for 7th Year
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Applications for The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program are now open. The seventh cycle of The CRR Scholarship Program will continue to distribute $100,000 amongst 10 recipients.. (more...)
Actors Children Trust to Merge With Royal Theatrical Fund
by Stephi Wild
Two UK performing arts charities announced a merger to combine resources and expertise while supporting theatre workers, actors' children, and film and television professionals.. (more...)
SAY MY NAME to Have Industry Presentation at Open Jar Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jeff Perlman and Jay Michaels will present an industry presentation ofthe new drama, SAY MY NAME, at NYC's Open Jar Studios. The play by Jeff Perlman confronts the systemic, spiritual, and emotional aftermath of a fatal police shooting.. (more...)
Jessica Nash to Become Flushing Town Hall's Next Executive Director
by Rachel Stone
Jessica Nash, the chief external affairs officer at Flushing Town Hall in Queens, will assume the role of executive director in January 2027, succeeding Ellen Kodadek after nearly 19 years.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HELL'S KITCHEN, the musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, has revealed new cast members for the second year of the North American tour. The tour will welcome its new cast members beginning in Toronto, Ontario.. (more...)
George Abud and Lilli Cooper Join SPRING AWAKENING Off-Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award winner George Abud and Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper join the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical SPRING AWAKENING. Cooper returns to the production nearly two decades after originating a role in the original Broadway production.. (more...)
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Hope Mill Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Intimate venue gets high production values to deliver a marvellous show. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of A FEW GOOD MEN, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s seminal work, A Few Good Men, which will play at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Meet the cast of A Few Good Men here.. (more...)
Photo: First Look at A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Ahead of its highly anticipated first preview tonight, Lincoln Center Theater has released a first look at the company of the first ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s seminal work, A Few Good Men at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out the photo here!. (more...)
Review: INTO THE WOODS, Noël Coward Theatre
by Cheryl Markosky
Awe-inspiring revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Into the Woods running until 9 January, 2027.. (more...)
Full Cast Set for Andy Karl-Led A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been revealed for the return of Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' immortal classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne at Perelman Performing Arts Center.. (more...)
TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Open Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An unauthorized musical parody of the reality competition series THE TRAITORS will begin performances at St. Luke's Theatre in New York, with audience members joining the cast onstage to play the game.. (more...)
Jeff Hiller To Star In James Hindman's THE EXHIBITIONIST At Soho Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A limited engagement of James Hindman's The Exhibitionist starring Emmy Award Winner Jeff Hiller will be presented Off-Broadway. Andrew Russell will direct.. (more...)
First Complete Recording of HIGH BUTTON SHOES Will Be Released
by Stephi Wild
Stage Door Records will release the cast recording of Guildford School of Acting's production of the 1947 Jule Styne and Sammy Cahn musical, featuring premiere commercial recordings of songs, reprises, dances and finales.. (more...)
FALSETTOS Will Be Available to Stream on BroadwayHD
by Nicole Rosky
Theater streaming service, BroadwayHD, has just announced the continued expansion of its diverse on-demand library with the 2016 revival of Falsettos. Following the tremendous response from its run on Broadway, Lincoln Center Theater’s Falsettos was filmed live at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City in January 2017. The return of this beloved title to BroadwayHD’s library on October 15th coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Broadway revival.. (more...)
Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More in Rehearsals for 2:22 — A GHOST STORY Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming New York premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller, 2:22 — A Ghost Story, starring Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and more.. (more...)
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